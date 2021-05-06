5 tips to build the best houses in the Genshin Impact Housing realm

Genshin Impact's new housing realms have kept players busy building their dream homes. Between chopping wood, buying blueprints, and finding the perfect spots for all their new furniture, players definitely have their hands full.

To help players who are progressing through the housing realm, this article lists five tips for creating and designing in the new realms.

Tips to building a great house in Genshin Impact

#1 - Adjust furniture snapping

Snapping adjustment settings in the Housing realm (image via Genshin Impact)

In the new Housing System, many players want to be precise with where they place their furniture, both indoors and out. There are certain settings that players can use to place items more easily.

In the top left corner of the placement view, there’s a gear icon where players can adjust their settings. The first two options control furniture snapping, which automatically sets furniture to a grid or other items when placing furniture.

Furniture snapping can be helpful for designs that involve even spacing, but players who want to be more exact should probably turn both of these settings off to find the exact placement they envision.

#2 - Farm Realm Currency

Crafting the Pine Folding Screen furniture item (image via Genshin Impact)

For players to really have the home of their dreams, most need to progress through the new Housing System. Players should work toward increasing their Adeptal Energy, which increases the amount of Realm Currency generated every hour.

With a solid influx of Realm Currency, players will be able to buy all the furniture and blueprints they could need to design their home.

Players can farm Realm Currency by placing furniture items in their realm. The best way to do this is to craft Pine Folding Screens in mass, and dedicate a room in the house to store them. This furniture item, as well as other wall hanging items, adds a good amount of Adeptal Energy at little load cost.

For the uninitiated, each piece of furniture has a hidden feature called 'load', and each realm area has a load limit. Items with low load and high Adeptal Energy should be prioritized for players who are farming for coins.

Of course, most players won’t want to keep a room filled with screens forever; this can be seen as just a temporary measure to get more Realm Currency.

#3 - Craft indoor furniture

Furniture inside a mansion room (image via Genshin Impact)

Prioritizing indoor furniture is a great way to manage load limits in the early stages of the Genshin Impact housing System. The initial outdoor realm has a single load limit, while each room in the mansion has one of its own.

Before the second outdoor realm area is unlocked, it’s easy for the initial outdoor realm to fill up to its load capacity. By focusing on indoor furniture, players can avoid these issues while still progressing quickly through the Housing System.

#4 - Make furniture sets

An indoor furniture set in the realm mansion (image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact Housing System debuted with a lot of furniture items already implemented. And because of this, it can be hard for players to figure out how they want to design their realm.

Furniture sets can help players find the feng shui they’re looking for. At the very least, furniture sets indicate a group of furniture that are aesthetically similar, meaning many players will appreciate a design using those items placed alongside each other.

Furniture sets can be created by having the required furniture items in the inventory, crafted and ready to place. When placed in a realm, the furniture items appear in a pre-designed arrangement.

Of course, no one is committed to the original design of the set. Players can always move or remove specific items from the set once it’s been placed.

#5 - Collect new blueprints

Furnishing blueprints sold in the Realm Depot (image via Genshin Impact)

Players who haven’t unlocked multiple realm areas should focus on collecting as many blueprints as possible. This way, they can craft new items and increase their Trust Rank to unlock more realms.

Once players are further along in the Housing System, they’ll want to start prioritizing the blueprints for furniture they want to place. By being selective with blueprints, players can work faster to having the exact furniture arrangements they want in their realm.

