Realm Currency is a currency in Genshin Impact 1.5 Serenitea Pot. The housing realm has a Realm Depot that offers useful items, and Realm Currency is needed to buy them. However, to unlock the items, players have to reach Trust Rank 6 and 8 with Tubby. To do so, they will need a lot of Furnishing Blueprints for the Trust EXP.

For the first time players craft a Furnishing, they will earn some Trust EXP. For this, players need Furnishing Blueprints that can be bought at Realm Depot. The cost varies between 80 and 240 Realm Currency, depending on Blueprint's rarity. Realm Currency is one of the most important parts of the Serenitea Pot. The only way to gain them is by waiting patiently.

How to earn Realm Currency fast in Genshin Impact Housing System

Realm Currency is necessary to buy Furnishing Blueprints

Although the Realm Currency will generate over time, players can "force" more Realm Currency to be generated. Here is the fastest way to get Realm Currency:

How to earn Realm Currency fast: The concept

Red "Load" means no more Furnishings can be placed in the current layout

Realm Currency generates every hour, and the amount generated will depend on the Pot's Adeptal Energy.

Adeptal Energy

Higher Adeptal Energy means faster Realm Currency earning

Adeptal Energy is the accumulation of all the stationed Furnishing's energy. Furnishings need to be placed to increase the energy, so players have to put as much furniture as possible in their Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot. Furnishings that are staying in the inventory will not contribute to Adeptal Energy.

Furnishing

Vial of Adeptal Seed is crucial to speed up the crafting process in Genshin Impact

Furnishings can be bought or crafted in Genshin Impact. However, players should not buy Furnishings. Instead, they should buy Furnishing Blueprints. This is so players can earn Trust EXP faster. When crafting Furnishings, players should use the Vial of Adeptal Seed to finish the craft instantly.

How to earn Realm Currency fast: The fastest method

Spamming Pine Folding Screen is one of the fastest ways to get Realm Currency

Players can earn Realm Currency fast by stacking as much Adeptal Energy as possible. To earn a lot of Adeptal Energy, players will need to put in a lot of furnishings.

However, it is important to note that each Furnishings has a "Load" value. Once the realm reaches its maximum load, it can no longer hold more Furnishings. So players should use Furnishings with a low Load value.

Energy per Load value

Genshin Impact Furnishing database (Image via zufengw.github.io)

To check the Load value of every item, players can go to this site. There, players will assess which Genshin Impact Furnishings are taking up a lot of space and are worth keeping.

By sorting the "E/L" column, players can see which Furnishings they can spam in their realm for the sake of more Adeptal Energy. Note that these Load values are not officially stated, so players should use this information with caution.

Best Furnishings

The easiest way to gain Realm Currency is by spamming these Furnishings

The best and easiest indoor Furnishing to make is "Pine Folding Screen: Billowing Sails." It has 85 Load values while presenting 90 Adeptal Energy. As for the outdoor item, "Carved Courtyard Fence'' and "Carved Courtyard Fence ending" has 35 Loads with 90 Adeptal Energy. Their Furnishing Blueprints can be bought at Realm Depot.

Although Fence is an amazing choice, players should focus on indoor Furnishing instead. This is because there are plenty of rewards for outdoor Furnishings, so players will easily hit the Maximum Load.

Worst Furnishings

These Furnishings will take up a lot of Load but provide little Energy

While some Furnishings have a great Energy per Load value, others may hurt the players' Serenitea Pot progression. For example, players with Liyue mansion will have almost 500 fewer Loads than those who own the Mondstadt Mansion. This means players can potentially lose up to 1260 Adeptal Energy (approximately).

Other than that, animals also take a lot of Load. These precious creatures have 500 Loads while only giving 100 Energy. For now, players can place their animals indoors. But placing them outdoors is a bad idea if players wish to gain Realm Currency easily.

In short, the easiest way to get Realm Currency in Genshin Impact is by stacking Furnishings that have a high energy value but a low Load. Good examples for this are the "Pine Folding Screen: Billowing Sails" and the "Carved Courtyard Fence."

