How to get pets in Genshin Impact Housing System

Genshin Impact players have been busy building their own unique houses using the game's new Housing System feature, and players may want some company in these new houses.

If players feel like their Serenitea Pots are lonely then they are in luck, as players can purchase pets to keep their dream worlds populated. These pets are as easy to acquire as any of the other furniture, and players can learn more about them here.

Genshin Impact: How to get pets in the Housing System

Genshin Impact players who want to have their own pets to keep them company inside their teapot are in luck. Getting a pet is an easy task, as players are given two pets as long as they complete the introductory quests that the Housing System provides.

Further pets can be purchased from Chubby's Travelling Depot that appears on weekends, and players can travel their friends' worlds to acquire the pets they desire. Each pet costs 100 Realm Currency, which players accumulate over time, this makes acquiring a pet simply a matter of time for players.

Genshin Impact: Do pets provide bonuses

The short answer to this question is yes, pets do provide a small boost to a player's Adeptal Energy, but they are not interactable otherwise. This has proven disappointing to many players who were excited to pet and interact with their dogs or cats, but miHoYo may change this in a future update.

Players can also purchase Boars and Cranes as pets, and they act similarly to their real world counterparts. Players have many choices of coats and colors for their cats and dogs, allowing for players to purchase the perfect dog for their world.

With so many options, players who are looking forward to purchasing pets in Genshin Impact will definitely be able to find the perfect companion. In fact, players should try to get as many pets as possible to boost their Adeptal Energy to the max. Either way, the Genshin Impact Housing System has finally provided the opportunity to have pets in the game.

