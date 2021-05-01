5 tips to progress faster in Genshin Impact Housing System

Genshin Impact has recently added the much-anticipated housing system to the game with the recent 1.5 update.

Players everywhere have begun the slow process of decorating their new realm to their liking, and from how it seems, players are sure to be keeping up with their realms for a very long time. Many are especially interested in the Trust Rank system in their realms, which nets rewards upon reaching new levels.

For players who want to work through the housing system and earn rewards faster, this article compiles some of the best tips for easy progress.

Tips to progress through the Genshin Impact Housing System quickly

#1 - Craft unique furniture

With the housing system so new to the game, players should prioritize growing their Trust Rank. This is because there are important rewards for reaching Trust Rank level six and eight.

At Trust Rank six, players can purchase a new in-game item: Transient Resin. It works the same as Fragile Resin, but with the caveat that it expires seven days after the following Monday after purchasing it. Since resin is pretty much the key to progress in Genshin Impact, players should try to obtain this from the Realm Depot whenever possible.

Then, if players progress two levels further to Trust Rank eight, players can purchase useful items, including Hero’s Wit and the new artifact level-up materials.

The only way to increase Trust Rank is to craft a new piece of furniture for the first time, so this should be most players’ main goal if they want the exciting new items in Genshin Impact.

#2 - Buy furnishing blueprints from the Realm Depot

To keep crafting new furniture items, players need to learn new furnishing blueprints. Fortunately, there are plenty available in the Realm Depot, which can be accessed by talking to the teapot spirit, Tubby.

Without a doubt, this is the best way for players to spend their Realm Currency at the current moment, save for maybe some unique items from the Traveling Teapot Salesman. Players who really want to progress through the Trust Rank system will always need new furniture to craft, and obtaining blueprints is the way to ensure there’s always something new on the table.

#3 - Don’t spend Realm Currency on furniture

Tubby also sells furniture items in the Realm Depot. However, for players with a low Trust Rank, this is not a good way to spend Realm Currency.

Buying furniture outright does help players increase their Adeptal Energy once they place the item, but this isn’t as beneficial as purchasing blueprints. By purchasing blueprints, players can increase their Trust Rank and Adeptal Energy both, simply by crafting and placing the furniture.

The only exception would be when a player is just on the cusp of reaching a new Adeptal Energy level. Simply buying and placing a new piece of furniture to level up Adeptal Energy is a good plan of action if players don’t have the time or resources to craft a new item first.

#4 - Use Vial of Adeptal Speed

Vial of Adeptal Speed is a new item in Genshin Impact that automatically completes a furniture crafting. Players can purchase five Vial of Adeptal Speed every day in the Realm Depot for 10 Realm Currency each.

Players who want to increase their Trust Rank, for the time being, must rely on this item. Many pieces of furniture take over half a day to craft, meaning it could take a very long time to get the Trust Rank to level six without this item.

It’s a safe idea for players to always leave 50 Realm Currency unspent, to make sure they can purchase the Vial of Adeptal Speed every day.

#5 - Place as much furniture as possible

To obtain more Realm Currency, players need to place furniture in their realm. This increases Adeptal Energy, which works in a tiered system. Depending on the amount of Adeptal Energy in a realm, players receive a certain amount of Realm Currency every hour.

Rarer furniture items are especially helpful, as they provide more Adeptal Energy. As such, some players have decided to build and place many of the four star item, Pine Folding Screen. Although it’s more beneficial to increase Trust Rank to get the rewards, this is a good strategy for saving up on Realm Currency.

