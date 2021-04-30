Genshin Impact 1.5: When and where to find Teapot traveling salesman and traveling depot in the housing realm

In Genshin Impact, the most notable new feature introduced in version 1.5 is the housing realm system.

By speaking with Tubby the teapot spirit, players can now craft dozens of different furniture items and place them within their personal realms. More features are unlocked as players continue to place new furniture and increase their Trust Rank with Tubby.

There are some very interesting elements within the Genshin Impact housing realms, including the fleeting visits from a Teapot Traveling Salesman, whose shop items change with every visit.

Teapot traveling salesman and traveling depot in the Genshin Impact housing realm

Depiction of the Teapot Traveling Salesman with the Traveler (image via Genshin Impact)

Realm Currency is one of the new features in the housing system, allowing players to purchase all sorts of furnishings and blueprints. The Travelers’ realms generate Realm Currency at an hourly rate, and profits increase as the player’s Trust Rank with Tubby increases.

Realm Currency can be spent in a few places within the housing realm system, including with the Teapot Traveling Salesman. The salesman, named Chubby, is a bird designed similarly to Tubby, who carries some very rare treasure items wherever he goes.

Chubby visits players in their realms every weekend, carrying unique wares for sale. Different players are offered different items from Chubby, even though he visits everyone at the same time.

Serenitea Pot System Top Tips (III)



Paimon heard that a new teapot spirit with precious wares and rare treasures will visit Travelers' realms on Friday, so here's an introduction for all you Travelers~



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/hizVfSCLRX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/zJ8LQkNWv3 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 29, 2021

When and Where to find Teapot traveling salesman in Genshin Impact Housing

The Teapot Traveling Salesman arrives at 4 AM every Friday, and his location is marked on the map. He leaves at 4 AM every Monday.

Chubby’s location on the realm map is marked with a teapot symbol similar to Tubby’s location marker. Tubby’s marker is the teapot with the light blue emblem, whereas Chubby can be tracked down by looking for the yellow-marked teapot.

Teapot Traveling Salesman location in a Genshin Impact housing realm (image via miHoYo)

Players can exchange their Realm Currency for the items in Chubby’s shop, called the Travel Depot. Novel furnishings and unique blueprints can be purchased here; players must only interact with Chubby whenever he's in the housing realm.

The traveling depot is thus open for 72 hours. It opens at 4 AM every Friday and closes when Chubby leaves at 4AM on Mondays.

Starting on Saturdays at 4 AM, players can also visit their friends’ realms and purchase items from their Travel Depots. Furnishings in the Travel Depot are limited, and visitors can purchase any of the items that the homeworld player has not yet purchased. Players should make sure to buy the furnishings they want for themselves before allowing visitors.

The new realm feature has players everywhere busy farming materials, crafting furniture, and meticulously arranging a landscape. Players who are really invested in their world building journey should make sure to check in with the salesman every weekend for unique decoration options.

