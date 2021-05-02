There are seven types of wood in Genshin Impact, and all seven of them can be farmed near Teleport Waypoints.

This key fact makes these seven locations lucrative for players seeking to quickly acquire some wood in Genshin Impact. All seven of these locations are incredibly close to Teleport Waypoint, so it can take a player mere seconds to arrive at their desired farming location.

Every tree can drop up to three pieces of wood, and all of these locations have several trees a player can farm. In some instances, a player can easily get 30 or so wood in a matter of minutes.

It should go without saying that these seven locations are not the only locations to get wood in Genshin Impact quickly. What makes these seven locations useful in Genshin Impact is that a player can teleport in and out of there quickly and efficiently. For convenience's sake, there will be pictures of the trees listed in this guide below.

Genshin Impact Housing System guide: The easiest way to farm all 7 types of wood

Birch

Image via Sportskeeda

There are plenty of Birch trees near the Teleport Waypoint near Dawn Winery. They're colorful trees, so players cannot miss them once they teleport in. It should be noted that birch trees are abundant here, so Genshin Impact players should have no trouble getting their Birch wood for their homes.

Cedar

Image via Sportskeeda

Teleport Waypoint east of Wolvendom is a great place to use for quickly finding Cedarwood. Although the Cedar trees look big, they only drop as much wood as regular trees. There is still a good amount of Cedarwood to be found here.

Fir

Image via Sportskeeda

Fir resembles Cedar in log form, but the trees are noticeably different, as evident in the two pictures above. To quickly find Fir logs in Genshin Impact, players should teleport to Teleport Waypoint south of Brightcrown Canyon.

These trees are a bit scattered about, but players should have no trouble farming this area for their Fir log needs.

Cuiha

Image via Sportskeeda

Cuiha is, unfortunately, the least intuitive wood to get quickly. It isn't hard by any means, but it's also not as obvious to Genshin Impact players as some of the other options in this guide. Fortunately, Genshin Impact players can still farm this type of wood pretty easily if they know where to look.

Players have to keep in mind that its trees with fruits (like Sunsettia) drop the Cuiha wood. Unfortunately, they're scattered about, making it inconvenient for some players.

Image via Sportskeeda

All of the other types of wood are very readily obvious from where a player can get them. Two trees drop Cuiha wood in the spot above. There are also more trees in the surrounding area of Starfell Lake, but it should be noted that this wood is the hardest one to farm in terms of efficiency.

Players can also get Cedar logs in this area, so it works as a double whammy of sorts for players who need both types of logs. While players also collect Cuiha wood, they should also remember to collect the various fruit from the trees for later use.

Pines

Image via Sportskeeda

Teleport Waypoint, south of the Entombed City Outskirts, is an excellent place to find Pine trees in Genshin Impact. Players can easily identify which tree is a pine tree based on its more desolate appearance, which is further complemented by how much the trees stick out in the Dragonspine area.

Although the pine trees look frail, players will still get up to three pine logs per tree. There is a good amount of them in this location, so players shouldn't have much of an issue farming them.

Sandbearer

Image via Sportskeeda

This location isn't named on the overworld map. However, players can easily identify this location as the Teleport Waypoint east of the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain and northeast of Qingyun Peak.

That said, Sandbearer logs come from the colorful trees, as seen in the picture above. They resemble Birch trees a little bit, but the shape of the trees is different nonetheless.

Bamboo

Image via Sportskeeda

Bamboo is easily identifiable by how different it looks from every other tree in the game. As bamboo is very well-known in its appearance, players cannot miss it when they teleport to Qingce Village.

There are many bamboos to collect here, and these trees go along in a nice, linear path that players can follow to continue their farming session.

There are many Bamboo trees here, so players don't have to worry about facing a shortage of Bamboo in Genshin Impact anytime soon.