Genshin Impact's sunsettia is a fruit with a sweet aroma that heals 300 HP to a target character. The fruit is a necessary material in the Marvelous Merchandise Event or used as an ingredient in Jam. It can be found on trees, similar to apples, or found randomly at scavenging points.

Where to find Sunsettia in Genshin Impact

One of the best places to find sunsettia is in Dadiapa Gorge, where several fruit trees are reasonably close together. By running this loop, players can pick up to 12 sunsettia in a matter of moments. Attacking the fruit trees will cause the sunsettia to drop, making the task of collecting them a lot more straightforward.

Genshin Impact sunsettia locations

Marvelous Merchandise Event

Liben will often want some sunsettia in exchange for a Box o' Marvels during the Marvelous Merchandise Event. Liben usually asks for five of the fruit, but it is best to gather as much as possible to heal and cook.

Making Jam

Jam is an essential ingredient for making Mondstadt Hash Browns and Puppy-Paw Hash Browns. Players can purchase jam in Mondstadt at the Good Hunter, but players can also refine it at any cooking location. Jam requires:

x3 sunsettia

x2 berry

x1 sugar

Refining jam in Genshin Impact takes 10 minutes, so it is good to set up as many to refine as possible before players head out on their adventures for the day. This refinement is essential, as cooking Mondstadt Hash Browns is an excellent healing source during the game.

While a single sunsettia heals 300 HP, Mondstadt Hash Browns heal 30%/32%/34% of a character's HP and an additional 600/1250/1900 HP depending on the quality of the final product.

Puppy-Paw Hash Brown

Genshin Impact players with Razor have a chance of cooking Puppy-Paw Hash Browns when cooking Mondstadt Hash Browns. This unique dish heals 40% of a character's max HP and an additional 2,350 HP.

Always keep Genshi Impact's sunsettia on hand

Gathering items in Genshin Impact is an essential part of the game's strategy. While sunsettia are only required for the Marvelous Merchandise Event and jam refinement, there is no telling what else they may be used for in the future.

They are easy to find and gather in multitudes, so it does not hurt to carry as many as a player can see.