Genshin Impact Liben event and Natlan query leaks

Most Genshin Impact players may be familiar with the event-exclusive NPC Liben. He appears in the Marvelous Merchandise event, providing Primogems and rewards in exchange for common in-game items. While fans certainly like him for the event's simplicity, there's another reason for his popularity.

Liben, known to have traveled far and wide across Teyvat, often provides players hints about upcoming regions during Marvelous Merchandise, which is why they often await his return. His dialogues for the forthcoming rendition of the event have been leaked recently and mention Natlan alongside other easter eggs.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leak reveals Liben's response to Natlan-related query

While Liben was initially rumored to return during Genshin Impact's 4.3 update, recent leaks from PTL suggest that he may appear either during version 4.5 or 4.6. Similar to previous renditions of Marvelous Merchandise, travelers can engage in dialogues with Liben to know more about Teyvat.

Himo_sino, a well-known leaker in the community, recently shared the dialogues that may occur between the Traveler and Liben when the latter eventually appears during the Fontaine saga of Genshin Impact.

While most players expected Liben to drop lore about Natlan, similar to how he provided us with tidbits before, it appears he wouldn't be revealing much this time. In his dialogues for the upcoming Marvelous Merchandise event, he asks the Traveler whether he should travel to Natlan to seek new business opportunities.

However, before the protagonist can respond, he emphasizes that Natlan isn't a place he actually wants to go. This line may be in retrospect to previous leaks indicating that the Pyro nation is engulfed in war, which may be influencing Liben's desire to avoid the visit.

In the event's dialogue, Liben also recollects his experience when he fell into a hole for an entire night. He discusses how he wondered if other worlds exist beyond Teyvat and whether he could visit them. As Act V of Fontaine's Archon Quest recently confirmed that the All-devouring Narwhal had destroyed other planets before arriving in Teyvat, he might not be far from the truth.

In response to Liben's recollection, the Traveler asks if he's trying to trailblaze a new trade route. While this line may not mean much to Genshin Impact players, fans of Honkai Star Rail may get the reference. It is an easter egg regarding Genshin's sister game, where the protagonist is called the Trailblazer.

Note that the information is based on the leaked dialogues and is subject to change. As such, they should take it with a grain of salt.

