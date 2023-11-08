All-Devouring Narwhal in Genshin Impact: Location, how to reach, and unlock requirements

The time has come for players to encounter a brand-new weekly boss in Genshin Impact, called the All-Devouring Narwhal. HoYoverse has attempted to increase the scale of Trounce domain bosses with each update, starting from Scaramouche in Sumeru all the way to the current version.

As many might have already guessed, players will need to complete the 4.2 edition of the Fontaine's Archon Quest to unlock the Narwhal's Trounce Domain. While the boss itself is tied to the main story, anyone can still access it by opening their Adventurer Notebook, heading to the Trounce Domain section, and challenging the "Shadow of Another World."

This article will guide you through everything related to the new weekly boss.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Genshin Impact 4.2 Archon Quest.

Where to find the All-Devouring Narwhal in Genshin Impact

The All-Devouring Narwhal boss is locked behind the Archon Quest, Chapter IV Act 5 in Genshin Impact v4.2. You are recommended to finish the quest before heading into anything else, such as farming bosses, collecting materials, and other explorations. However, there is a faster way to start the boss fight, even without the quest completion.

Head to your Adventure Notebook, located on the top-right corner of your screen, followed by the "Domains" tab on the left. Here, select the "Trounce Domain" tab, and look for the "Shadow of Another World" domain at the bottom. Click on the right arrow icon if you have not completed the quest. However, if you are done with the quest, click on the 'pin' icon to locate the domain.

Adventurer's Notebook (Image via Genshin Impact)

Those who have completed the quest can simply open the map and look for a new domain near the Denouement of Sin, in front of Romaritime Harbor. Teleport to the location and start the encounter like any other domain.

How to defeat the All-Devouring Narwhal in Genshin Impact

While the Narwhal's enormous size is enough to intimidate players, the newly added Whale boss is easy to get around. There are a total of three phases across the entire fight, with one primary mechanic to keep in mind. To start, build your team with one character wielding the Ousia-Pneuma attacks, one shielder, one healer, and one DPS.

Eye of the Maelstrom (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon entering the arena, keep track of the Whale, as it will dive back and forth. Follow the on-screen instructions and damage the boss to fill up the DPS meter. Here, it is possible to deal enough damage and defeat the boss in the first phase. However, occasionally, the Narwhal will spawn "Eye of the Maelstrom," which is vulnerable to only Ousia-Pneuma attacks.

DPS meter (Image via Genshin Impact)

Destroying the eye will lead the Whale to start the second phase, where you will be fighting a different enemy. The human form of the Narwhal will launch Electro attacks and spawn "Eye of the Maelstrom" in the middle of the fight. Use Peuma-Ousia attacks to destroy the Eye and any type of damage to drain the white shield and health.

Eye of Maelstrom in Shadow phase (Image via HoYoverse)

In the third phase, the Narwhal will stay stunned on the floor for a long time. Use everything in your power to drain its health and defeat the boss.