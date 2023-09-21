Genshin Impact 4.2 Furina leaks hint at both Pneuma and Ousia application in Hydro Archon's kit

New Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks suggest that Furina will be able to utilize both Pneuma and Ousia in her kit. The Hydro Archon's gameplay videos were yet to be leaked at the time of writing. Thus, Travelers can only access text leaks from notable leakers that may or may not be accurate. This information can be handy for readers on the off-chance that these leaks are true.

It is worth noting that there are a few different rumors floating around regarding the Hydro Archon's kit. This article will primarily focus on the Pneuma and Ousia application from her leaked abilities. Please note that the content discussed below is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Furina has both Pneuma and Ousia in her kit

Expand Tweet

The above Tweet shows a Reddit post from u/vivliz, which suggests that Furina has a Pneuma as well as an Ousia state. She can apparently switch between the two via a method that is still unknown, as the rumors only state that she does so via "XX."

Here is what this Genshin Impact 4.2 leak unveils about Furina's Pneuma capabilities from her Elemental Skill:

Summon: She can summon three Xenochromatic Creatures who can deal damage off-field.

She can summon three Xenochromatic Creatures who can deal damage off-field. AI: Those animals have automatic homing that is supposedly smarter than Fischl's Oz and are better suited for multi-combat.

Those animals have automatic homing that is supposedly smarter than Fischl's Oz and are better suited for multi-combat. Animal attack pattern: Each animal takes turns attacking, and they can trigger different effects.

Each animal takes turns attacking, and they can trigger different effects. HP cost: Allies lose some HP if they have over 50% HP when the summons attack.

In case the above Tweet gets taken down, here is the original Reddit post containing the Hydro Archon gameplay leaks.

The description of her Ousia state is more vague with respect to talking about her Elemental Skill. She supposedly summons something that is just described as "XX." Apparently, it's not good at C0 and can be relevant at C2, but Travelers should know that leakers aren't always good theory-crafters. Hence, it's too early to judge without specific numbers or videos.

This version of Furina's Elemental Skill has been alleged to heal the on-field unit. No specific numbers have been provided. This Genshin Impact 4.2 leak doesn't go into her Elemental Burst, Constellations, and Talents in relation to Pneuma and Ousia. Much of this leak is purposefully withholding information about her Talents and other abilities, so it's too early to tell if they would be connected to the Arkhe mechanic.

Related Furina leaks

Oddly, this compilation of Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks states that there is no HP recovery, even though the more recent kit leaks say that her Ousia Elemental Skill could heal the on-field unit. Everything else that is known from her Pneuma and Ousia swapping is that there will be some "restrictive limitations" on how it works.

It is too early to tell what it could be. The closed beta tests for Genshin Impact 4.2 are out, but the nature of their secrecy makes the current information hard to prove. Travelers must be patient until more credible leaks (such as footage and datamines) come to the surface before jumping to conclusions about the Hydro Archon's viability in Genshin Impact 4.2 and beyond.

At the very least, it will be interesting to see how well these leaks age once more reliable information is finally available.

Poll : Did you already see the Genshin Impact 4.2 story spoilers? Yes No 0 votes