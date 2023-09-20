Is Neuvillette stronger than Archons in Genshin Impact?

Neuvillette is canonly one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact. Naturally, comparing him to other Archons in the game would seem fitting. Note that this article focuses solely on in-universe feats and facts. Gameplay won't be factored here, as it's not indicative of what a character can canonly do. Some storyline leaks are also referenced below.

If you do not wish to see spoilers for Genshin Impact 4.1, then turn away. Otherwise, this article covers key aspects of Neuvillette that imply he could be stronger than the Archons of Teyvat. However, there is no guarantee that this is true, as he hasn't fought them as of late.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Neuvillette might be stronger than the Archons in Genshin Impact

There are a few translations of Neuvillette's voice line upon reaching his final Ascension. In case the tweet above gets taken down, here is one of several translations of note:

"I took back a corner of the Seven Powers from the usurper, this is my true form, I'm now the "Complete Dragon," and I'm strong enough to judge the other gods. My destiny will be to judge the arrogant king of high heaven. But before that, I will lend you my power."

Assuming Neuvillette is a good judge of his own power and is not bragging senselessly, this voice line reveals he can now "judge the other gods," whatever that may entail.

Neuvillette's voice lines for the Archons have already been leaked. He is still confident about exercising judgment over these gods, as evident in his voice-overs with Zhongli and Venti. The latter indicates that nothing can stop his "parade" towards the Seven Archons in Genshin Impact.

Some players speculate his relationship with Furina, but leakers have stated that the voice line for what he thinks of her is currently hidden. Thus, Travelers must be patient for more news.

Whether the "usurper" refers to Furina or not is too early to tell. All that is known is that the Chief Justice of Fontaine has become much stronger to the point where he's not even afraid of fighting Zhongli or the other Archons potentially in a few hundred years.

One of the original Sovereigns?

Neuvillette's leaked voice lines indicate that he's a Dragon. Dialogue tied to Nameless Treasure from one of Liyue's old Hidden Exploration Objectives states:

"They say that Azhdaha was a dragon spawned by a convergence of the spirits of Geo in Liyue, and that even Rex Lapis could not easily subdue it."

Zhongli is known to be one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact, so if he couldn't easily subdue a Geo Dragon, a Hydro Dragon should be able to put up a fight. Neuvillette's dialogue about being a perfect dragon could indicate that he's one of the Seven Sovereigns.

Note that the Seven Sovereigns ruled the lands and heavens before the Archons did. At the very least, the Chief Justice of Fontaine is likely on par with The Seven Archons if the current leaks are true.

Depending on further lore drops of the Sovereigns and Dragons, Travelers could soon find out Neuvillette is indeed stronger than them in Genshin Impact.

