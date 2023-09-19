Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks describe Neuvillette's voice lines about the Archons

The latest Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks have dropped some heavy lore bombs tied to Neuvillette. He has several interesting voice lines, including one linked to every Archon. It is vital to mention that his voice-over for Furina is hidden at the moment. Still, Travelers can read what he says about Venti, Zhongli, Raiden Shogun, and Nahida. This leak is a translation of the original datamine.

Thus, the contents found in it are subject to change, especially if the English translation team goes with a different approach. At the very least, the following Genshin Impact 4.1 leak helps provide more context for how Neuvillette views the other Archons.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: What does Neuvillette have to say about the other Archons?

In case the above Tweet gets taken down, here are the translated voice lines that Neuvillette has for every Archon in Genshin Impact 4.1 sans Furina. Let's start with what he has to say about Venti:

"Even if the heavens and earth were to turn upside down, it would not be possible to stop my parade of judgments against the unauthorized seven gods. The God of Wind was granted the great power of the winds, and he too needs to be listed for trial. You say he's just drunk most of the time, and there's no more danger? Well, that needs to be met first, too."

Similarly, Neuvillette believes that Zhongli must also stand trial, stating something along the lines of this translated passage:

"I will exercise judgment over the gods, and nothing can change that. The God of Mora has won the power of the rock, and naturally he is among those on trial. If anyone hopes to avoid seeing us quarrel, there's no need to worry. I may need to stay in Liyue for a very long time, perhaps over four hundred years. And even then, the final judgment may not necessarily lead to armed conflict."

Note: The following Reddit post uses some different translations for the same voice lines.

Here is what Neuvillette says about Raiden Shogun, according to the latest Genshin Impact 4.1 voice line leaks:

"As the sole survivor who regained the All-Dragon's Grid, I need to fulfill my oath and duty even if it means making all the water of the ocean retrograde back to the heavens. Narukami won the power of thunder and is destined to stay among the usurpers of power. Hmm, you say she currently resides in the serene heart of Inazuma and rarely appears? Then I'll visit her in a few hundred years."

The Reddit translation is likely more accurate than this passage, as the former translation states that Raiden won the power of thunder rather than Narukami and is at the Plane of Euthymia. Finally, let's see what Neuvillette says about Nahida in Genshin Impact 4.1:

"Even if there will be a day in the future when she is judged, I recognize the sense of responsibility of the God of Grass and Wood. It's hard to find perfect people and things in this world, but the focus and coddling also proves that a responsible person keeps moving forward. I have heard that she was coldly treated for about five hundred years, and I am sorry for her experience."

That's it for the Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks involving Neuvillette talking about other Archons.

