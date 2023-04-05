3 best builds for Nahida in Genshin Impact: Team role, artifacts, and weapon options

Genshin Impact 3.6 banners have been confirmed to feature Nahida's first rerun banner. The Dendro 5-star has quickly climbed the ranks to popularity with her distinctive playstyle and abilities. With the introduction of Hyperbloom, Quicken, and Bloom teams, she is now considered one of the must-have characters. The Dendro Archon's unique kit allows fans to use her as Main DPS, Sub- DPS, and support. All three roles have different roles, requiring other builds to maximize her damage or support potential.

In this article, viewers will learn about Nahida's best builds, artifact sets, and weapon choices in Genshin Impact.

Nahida's team role and best builds in Genshin Impact

Nahida is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst character focusing heavily on Dendro Elemental Reactions. With her unique abilities, she can attack opponents with constant and speedy Dendro applications. This allows her to perform as main DPS, sub-DPS, and support. However, all this boils down to two distinct playstyles:

Off-Field

On-Field

An off-field Nahida uses the Tri-Karma Purification (Elementary Skill) to apply Dendro to her opponents consistently while a damage dealer or driver is on the field. On the other hand, an on-field Nahida uses her Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Tri-Karma Purification to apply Dendro and trigger/enable reactions constantly.

Best artifact for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Best Artifacts to farm for Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best artifacts set to farm for Nahida

4-Piece Deepwood Memories

4-Piece Gilded Dreams

2-Piece combo of Flower of Paradise Lost/ Gilded Dreams/Wanderer's Troupe

Deepwood Memories is Nahida's best-in-slot set in Genshin Impact when no other party member equips it. The bonus effects of the artifacts shred Dendro RES and increase the equipping character's Dendro DMG.

Nahida will benefit from Gilded Dreams when another character is already equipped with 4-piece Deepwood Memories. This artifact set provides her tons of Elemental Mastery and ATK%, based on the party member's element type. Lastly, fans can always opt for two-piece combos when they are still farming for a solid 4-piece set.

Best weapons for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of the best weapon options for Nahida:

A Thousand Floating Dreams (EM)

Kagura's Verity (Crit-DMG)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Crit-Rate)

Magic Guide - F2P (EM)

Mappa Mare - F2P (EM)

Solar Pearl (Crit-Rate)

The Widsith (Crit-DMG)

Sacrificial Fragments (EM)

A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida's signature weapon in Genshin Impact and will perform well no matter which playstyle you use. When using Nahida as off-field DPS/ support, players need weapons focusing more on EM to amplify benefits from her abilities and ascension passives. While using her as an on-field DPS, fans should build her with Crit-based weapons to increase her damage.

Nahida has proven to be one of the best Dendro characters one can obtain from the limited banner. She is worth building with all the best resources you have.

