5 reasons to pull for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.2 is only a few weeks away, and players will finally be able to summon Dendro Archon, Nahida, the latest 5-star Dendro character from Sumeru with mastery over Catalyst weapons.

Recent leaks have already revealed her kit, passive talents, and constellations, making Nahida an excellent buffer for the new Dendro elemental reaction team. During the beta, HoYoverse officials have also made some new changes to Nahida's kit and her ascension passives. The following article will explain why players should summon Nahida and the top five reasons for the need to do so.

Five reasons to summon Nahida in Genshin Impact 3.2 update

Nahida is the newest 5-star character scheduled to debut in the 3.2 banner alongside another new 4-star, Layla. Dendro Archon will be using Catalyst weapons in Genshin Impact. Fans interested in summoning and building Nahida should start pre-farming ascension and talent level materials for her.

5) Easy to build

Thanks to Nahida scaling off of Elemental Mastery (EM) for all of her damage, Genshin Impact fans can focus on maximizing her total EM along with Crit stats on all of her artifacts. This makes building Nahida much easier, as fans can use many of the artifacts that they would have otherwise passed on due to high EM substats.

Let's not forget that Nahida will benefit greatly from the new Sumeru artifact, Gilded Dreams, so players should start farming this with their resin.

4) Largest burst AoE in-game

With the 3.2 public beta ending soon, credible sources have shared tons of leaks about Nahida. The tweet above showcases her Elemental Burst AOE range in comparison to Ganyu's.

Nahida will also have one of the largest Burst AoE ranges in Genshin Impact at Constellation 0. When she casts her Elemental Burst, she provides tons of buffs to the party members and to herself.

3) Excellent Elemental Synergy

Nahida has great synergy with new elemental reactions (Image via Genshin Impact)

Being a Dendro Catalyst, Nahida will have excellent elemental synergy with Pyro, Hydro, and Electro. This Elemental Synergy also plays an integral part in her kit and potential damage output.

Elemental burst can provide different effects to Nahida based on the elemental type of characters present at the party. Having two characters of the same element significantly increases the effects as well.

2) Great off-field Dendro Application

Based on the latest Genshin Impact leaks, Nahida will rely on her Elemental Skill as her primary source of damage. She can tag up to 8 enemies with the Seed of Skandha for a duration of 25 seconds.

This implies that Nahida will provide tons of field time to other characters to deal damage and trigger reactions while she deals damage as an off-fielder.

1) Provides incredible passives

Nahida has some of the most useful passives for combat and exploration in Genshin Impact. During combat, players can take advantage of her passive talent called Compassion Illuminated. This passive increases the Elemental Mastery of the active character based on the 20% of the mastery of party members with the highest EM.

During exploration, players can use her third passive ability that features her Elemental Skill to collect harvestable items from a fixed AoE.

