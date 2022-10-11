Genshin Impact Nahida changes and Layla buffs: 3.2 leaks and more

Latest leaks from the Genshin Impact 3.2 beta reveal that Nahida and Layla have received more changes to their kits. Both have received modifications to their Elemental Skill, Burst, and passive talents. With the patch 3.2 update still weeks away, developers might continue to apply new changes to the upcoming characters.

Nahida is one of the most anticipated 5-star characters scheduled to debut in the upcoming patch. No doubt officials will do everything they can to make sure players find her worthy of the hype. Here is everything they need to know about the latest changes.

New Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks reveal more changes to Nahida and Layla's kit

Nahida's Elemental Skill, All Schemes to Know, has received a major buff where the Tri-Karma Purification Trigger Interval and Seed of Skandha Duration have both been increased.

During the hold version of her Elemental Skill, Nahida can mark eight enemies with a Seed of Skandha. Those marked will stay linked to each other for a certain distance. When any elemental reaction is triggered on the marked enemies, the Tri-Karma Purification effect is unleashed. All marked enemies take damage through this effect based on Nahida's attack and Elemental Mastery.

Based on these latest leaks, the interval has been increased to 2.5 seconds, while the duration of the Seed of Skandha has been increased to 25 seconds.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Elemental Burst and Passive changes on Nahida's Kit

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental burst update:

At level 1

Pyro: DMG Bonus 11.1%/16.7% -> 14.9%/22.3%

Electro: CD Decrease 0.17s/0.25s -> 0.25s/0.37s Elemental burst update:At level 1 Pyro: DMG Bonus 11.1%/16.7% -> 14.9%/22.3%Electro: CD Decrease 0.17s/0.25s -> 0.25s/0.37s

Nahida's Elemental Burst has also received a few more changes in Genshin Impact. During her burst, different effects were unleashed based on each elemental type present in the party.

Pyro characters will increase her Elemental Skill damage, while Electro ones will reduce the interval between her Tri-Karma Purification effects. Lastly, Hydro characters can increase her burst duration. The effects significantly increase when the party consists of two characters of the same element.

Given below are the changes made to multipliers at Level 1.

OLD CHANGES

Elemental Type Effect with 1 Character Effect with 2 Characters Pyro 11.1% 16.7% Electro 0.17s 0.25s Hydro 2.22s 3.34s

NEW CHANGES

Elemental Type Effect with 1 Character Effect with 2 Characters Pyro 14.9% 22.3% Electro 0.25s 0.37s Hydro 3.34s 5.02s

Nahida's passive talent, Compassion Illuminated, also received a buff where the amount of additional Elemental Mastery has been increased.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Passive update: The EM of the active character within the field will be increased by 20% -> 25% of the EM of the party member with the highest EM.



You can gain a maximum of 200 to 250 EM in this manner. Passive update: The EM of the active character within the field will be increased by 20% -> 25% of the EM of the party member with the highest EM.You can gain a maximum of 200 to 250 EM in this manner.

Based on Genshin Impact's latest leak, members with the highest Elemental Mastery will provide 25% EM (instead of 20%) to the highest character. The maximum Elemental Mastery gained in this manner is between 200 and 250.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Changes made to Laya's Kit, as per Leaks

Layla's Elemental Skill, Nights of Formal Focus, has received a minor nerf where the skill damage and shooting star damage has been reduced.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental skill



Skill DMG 14.85% -> 12.8%

Shooting Star DMG 17.1% -> 14.7% Elemental skill Skill DMG 14.85% -> 12.8%Shooting Star DMG 17.1% -> 14.7%

Based on the tweet above, the skill damage has been reduced from 14.85% to 12.8%. Additionally, Shooting Star damage has been reduced from 17.1% to 14.7%.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



Elemental burst



Starlight Slug DMG 7% Max HP -> 4.6% MAX HP

Duration: 12s

CD: 15s to 12s (100% uptime)

Energy Cost: 60 to 40 #Layla updateElemental burstStarlight Slug DMG 7% Max HP -> 4.6% MAX HPDuration: 12sCD: 15s to 12s (100% uptime)Energy Cost: 60 to 40 #Layla updateElemental burstStarlight Slug DMG 7% Max HP -> 4.6% MAX HPDuration: 12sCD: 15s to 12s (100% uptime)Energy Cost: 60 to 40

Lastly, Elemental Burst of Layla: Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker has received multiple changes. The multiplier of the Starlight Slug damage has been reduced from 7% Max HP to 4.6%.

Although the cooldown was reduced to 12 seconds, Layla will still be able to maintain 100% uptime in Genshin Impact. On top of that, her Energy Cost was toned down to 40 (used to be 60), making her burst more spammable.

