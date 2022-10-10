Genshin Impact banner leaks: 3.2 characters and Raiden Shogun rerun speculations

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some incredible characters set to arrive during the 3.2 update. Fans can look forward to the release of the Dendro Archon Nahida, alongside the new 4-star character Layla. There are also reruns set to arrive during the update, with characters like Childe, Yoimiya, and Yae Miko speculated to appear. Fans can find out more information about the next expected appearance of the Raiden Shogun, a character who hasn't had a rerun in quite a while.

Players can find out about the banner leaks set to arrive during Genshin Impact 3.2 here.

Genshin Impact 3.2 banner leaks: Nahida, Childe, and more

Genshin Impact 3.2 banner leaks have revealed the phase one and two banners that are set to arrive during the next update. Fans have some incredible characters to look forward to over the course of 3.2, with tons of 5-star reruns and new characters making their debut.

During the first phase of the update, players can expect the debut of 5-star Dendro Catalyst wielder Nahida. She is the Dendro Archon and has some incredible abilities that allow her to dish out tons of Dendro damage in battle.

Alongside Nahida, Yoimiya is expected to be featured in a rerun, granting players the opportunity to pick up a strong Pyro DPS. Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro bow user who can fire off tons of Pyro-infused arrows to deal high single target damage to enemies. On both Nahida and Yoimiya's banners, the new 4-star character Layla will also make her debut appearance, giving fans the chance to have a strong Cryo character on their teams.

Childe and Yae Miko

During the second half of the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, players can expect the return of Childe and Yae Miko. Both of these characters can provide a ton of damage to their teams. Childe is a staple unit in some of Genshin's strongest teams, and Yae Miko gained some massive buffs thanks to the addition of the Aggravate reaction.

Childe is a 5-star Hydro bow user who can dish out tons of Hydro reactions in combat, while Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro Catalyst user with a unique turret Elemental Skill that automatically targets foes. Both of these characters may synergize well with Nahida, and fans will definitely want to give them a try during the 3.2 update.

Raiden Shogun speculation

Genshin Impact leaks have pointed to Raiden Shogun having a rerun during the game's 3.3 update. This would make sense, since players can expect Scaramouche to make his debut as a playable character during the same update. Having Raiden Shogun and Scaramouche available at the same time would make sense thematically. It would also give players a chance to summon the Shogun and try her out with the game's new Aggravate and Hyperbloom team compositions.

Fans who have been saving up for Raiden Shogun may want to keep a close eye on their Primogems before the next few updates are released.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the upcoming banners for the game's 3.2 update, alongside new information about Raiden Shogun's possible return.

Poll : 0 votes