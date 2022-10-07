Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Spiral Abyss lineup and Floor 12 enemies

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the lineup for the 3.2 update's Spiral Abyss. Players will want to prepare for a tough battle during this rotation as this Spiral Abyss looks to be full of dangerous foes.

The Spiral Abyss is Genshin's hardest content and one of the only ways that players can reliably farm Primogems. To complete it, fans will need to bring their best teams and prepare to clear a timed gauntlet of foes while managing their health and other resources. Luckily, by having the lineup prepared, fans can make a plan to easily clear the Abyss before it arrives. Players can find the Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss lineup here.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Floor 11 and 12 Spiral Abyss lineup

P1 - Dealing damage releases a shockwave. For damage of each element the shockwave has a 8s cooldown.

Genshin Impact 3.2's Spiral Abyss looks to pit players against some powerful enemies, including a new boss set to be released during the update. Fans will have a ton of foes to take down during the Abyss rotation of the 3.2 update, and they can find more information below.

Floor 11 lineup

Floor 11 will feature a variety of enemies from Teyvat, including the new Dendro Hypostasis that will be added during the 3.2 update. Not much is known about how to defeat this foe, but it will likely be immune to Dendro damage, so players will want to make sure they keep that in mind when building their teams for the second half of Floor 11. Here's the lineup:

Floor 11 Chamber 1:

First Half: Hydro, Anemo, Cryo, and Geo Specters

Second Half: Eremites and a Fatui Pyro Agent

Floor 11 Chamber 2:

First Half: Ruin Drake

Second Half: Fatui Cryo, Pyro, and Electro Potioneers, Nobushi Jintouban and Hitsukeban, Mirror Mage

Floor 11 Chamber 3:

First Half: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

Second Half: Dendro Hypostasis

Clearing out this floor will be tough without a grouping character, and fans will want to make sure they include a strong single-target DPS character to clear out the two final chambers, since they both include a tanky boss.

Floor 12 lineup

This floor will include a variety of tough foes, including Serpent Knights, that will make bringing shield characters to this floor inadvisable. Players will want to prepare for the Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss rotation with some of their best teams, as this looks to be a very tough final floor. Here's the lineup:

Floor 12 Chamber 1:

First Half: Thundercraven Rifthound and Riftwhelp

Second Half: Thunder Manifestation

Floor 12 Chamber 2:

First Half: Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter, Shadowy Husk: Defender, Line Breaker, and Standard Bearer

Second Half: Frostarm Lawachurl

Floor 12 Chamber 3:

First Half: Aeonblight Drake

Second Half: Eremite Stone Enchanter and Eremite Galehunter

Fans will need some serious damage to take down all of these enemies in time to get three stars on this floor of the Abyss, but with the addition of new characters like Nahida and Layla, players should be able to clear this rotation with ease.

Genshin Impact 3.2 looks to have some seriously tough enemies in its Spiral Abyss, and fans will want to take advantage of these lineups to prepare.

