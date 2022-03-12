Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Black Serpent Knight gameplay (new enemy)

A new gameplay leak has recently surfaced featuring one of Genshin Impact 2.6's new enemies (the Black Serpent Knight). It's only a 51-second clip, but it does showcase some of this foe's attacks, as well as the fact that it uses a whip-sword in battle.

Some Travelers are always interested in seeing new leaks, so it's worth sharing the gameplay video down below.

This article will also include some brief information on the other enemies that have been leaked thus far, such as the Ruin Serpent and Floating Fungus. It's also worth mentioning that Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter is the full leaked name, but the "Windcutter" part will be excluded for simplicity's sake down below.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Black Serpent Knight gameplay

This video leak by Yukikami might be short, but it showcases several of this new enemy's attacks. First off, the player will notice that it uses a whip-sword and the Anemo element. It then proceeds to make a few basic slash attacks, which Ayato easily dodges.

Around the 30-second mark is when it does a simple slash with its whip-sword, creating some small stationary projectiles that eventually return to the enemy. The final attack shown here has the enemy standing still while some homing Anemo missiles go after the player.

An older Genshin Impact 2.6 leak stated the Black Serpent Knight would become stronger and faster if it hit a shielded character. Unfortunately, the recent gameplay video shows nothing of the sort, as there were no active shields that could've demonstrated this effect.

The new leaked tutorial for this Genshin Impact 2.6 enemy also references this, indicating that the mechanic wasn't dropped:

"This was once a trusted guard of apparently high standing somewhere, who could wield the power of the winds. When its attacks hit shielded characters, they will become faster and stronger at the cost of their own health."

There is no specification for how much "faster and stronger" the Black Serpent Knight will become, and there is currently no video that demonstrates it.

Other Genshin Impact 2.6 enemies

(It launches a bubble, but sadly the monster collides with the bubble and gets trapped)

The Black Serpent Knight isn't the only new enemy to be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.6. Floating Fungi (used to be known as Floating Moldbeasts) is a new enemy type that will be found in The Chasm and will drop the following materials:

Fungal Spores

Luminescent Pollen

Crystalline Cyst Dust

No character or weapon currently uses any of those materials. Some leaks also state that it will be less defensive than Specters, so players won't have to worry about it being too annoying to fight.

The Ruin Serpent is a brand new Geo boss who drops the usual Geo drops and a new item known as Runic Fang. Like with the Floating Fungal drops, no leaked character or weapon currently uses this item. This boss will be located in the underground section of The Chasm in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Travelers will need a Lumenstone Adjuvant's Blooming Light to destroy the Oozing Gulches that this boss creates. Other than that, all of these enemies (including the Black Serpent Knight) will make their debuts in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

