All Genshin Impact 2.6 monsters and enemies leaked so far

New version updates tend to include new enemies for the player to vanquish, and Genshin Impact 2.6 is no different.

There are three major new enemies that have been leaked to be a part of Genshin Impact 2.6, and their leaked names are:

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

Ruin Serpent

Floating Moldbeast

There aren't any gameplay leaks of them yet, but some unofficial translations and brief descriptions feature these new foes. Their names are subject to change, but it's worth noting that some items related to these foes have also been leaked.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: All monsters and enemies

Some unofficial translations of the new enemies (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The above Discord screenshot features some unofficial translations of these new foes. It includes some lore and small pictures, although the official translations may change a few parts of the description.

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter has also been leaked as a new type of the Shadowy Husk archetype (it even has an anti-shield ability like other Shadowy Husks). A leak describing its capabilities can be seen in the Tweet displayed below.

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

It's a rough translation, but it essentially states that this new Genshin Impact 2.6 enemy becomes stronger and faster if it hits shielded characters. Unlike the next two enemies, this foe doesn't drop any new items. Based on this rough translation, it will also utilize Anemo as its primary element.

For reference, here are the elements of the other Shadowy Husk enemies:

Standard Bearer: Pyro

Pyro Line Breaker: Hydro

Hydro Defender: Cryo

Ruin Serpent

A leaked image of the Chasmic Serpent boss (Image via Naku)

According to the above leak, the Ruin Serpent is a Normal Boss. The event page reveals some interesting details about it, particularly its rewards. It will drop Prithiva Topaz Ascension Materials, along with a new item that's been translated as "Runic Fang."

This boss apparently requires players to complete a World Quest known as "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering." Unfortunately, no details were leaked about that quest in the recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks.

Interestingly, this boss was officially revealed back in the 2.5 Special Program:

That preview only showcased two pieces of concept art for the Ruin Serpent. Travelers knew that The Chasm would debut in Genshin Impact 2.6 thanks to that Special Program. The recent leaks reveal a little more information on this new foe, but there aren't any gameplay leaks to show yet.

Bizarrely enough, if the Ruin Serpent debuts in Genshin Impact 2.6, there will be no characters that can utilize its drops. Currently, no character uses that item for their Ascensions, and Ayato's leaked Ascension Materials don't include it either.

Floating Moldbeast

The three items that the Floating Moldbeast supposedly drops (Image via Ambr)

There isn't much revealed about the Floating Moldbeast yet, but the recent Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks thankfully reveal its unique drops. They are:

Moldbeast's Spore

Luminescent Pollen

Crystalline Cyst Dust

This enemy is presumably a Hydro-based foe given its design and description, stating "...this fungal beast is rich in water." However, nothing has been officially confirmed about this enemy's attacks.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the Floating Moldbeast's design is cute? Yes No 1 votes so far