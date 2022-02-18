Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway Offering: Guide to getting all the rewards easily

The Three Realms Gateway Offering is a grand event prepared by Genshin Impact in version 2.5. This event started yesterday after the maintenance update ended and will stay in-game until the end of version 2.5.

Players will enter a new temporary map called Three Realms Gateway Offering, with a similar geographical design to Enkanomiya, and complete the event quest to receive rewards. In addition, more than a hundred treasure chests were added to the new map, and players can collect them all to obtain Primogems.

How to get all the rewards from Genshin Impact's Three Realms Gateway Offering

The start of the event quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The event quest started in Watatsumi Island, where Sangonomiya Kokomi requested the Travelers' help in certain matters. The navigation will take players to a new map, and they can explore the area. A friendly reminder that gamers need to equip the Bokuso Box gadget so the corrosion in the Three Realms Gateway Offering won't affect their characters too much.

1) Open Treasure Chests

Open treasure chests for Primogems and Light Realm Sigils (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned before, a total of 125 treasure chests can be obtained from the Three Realms Gateway Offering map. Each of them will provide players with Primogems and other materials. One needs to collect at least 90 treasure chests in this area to get the Primogem rewards on the Event Page.

This new area is a temporary map, like the Golden Apple Archipelago. In other words, all the treasure chests are also time-limited and will be removed once version 2.6 comes.

Claiming chests also provide gamers with plenty of Light Realm Sigils that are required for the next method.

2) Upgrade Bokuso Box

Offer Light Realm Sigils to increase the Bokuso Box's level (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bokuso Box is a gadget given by Tsumi in the event quest Three Realms Gateway Offering: The Eve. This item is essential to explore the corroded area, defeat enemies, and unlock mechanisms and certain treasure chests.

The Light Realm Sigils obtained from collecting treasure chests can be offered to the Serpent's Heart Statue to upgrade the Bokuso Box. The higher the level, the more corrosion it can handle and unlock various abilities.

Upgrade the Bokuso Box to receive Primogem rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

By upgrading the Bokuso Box to level 12, players can receive 90 Primogems from all three parts of the Exploration Objectives.

3) Cleanse Towers of the Void

Complete the event quest to obtain rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another way to easily get rewards in the Three Realms Gateway Offering is by completing all three parts of the event quest. Not only can players receive rewards from the quest, but multiple objectives from the Exploration Objectives will also indirectly be completed and provide precious items.

Some of the objectives mentioned above include collecting Aphotium Ore, Tokoyo Legumes, and defeating Shadowy Husks.

Although exploring the new area may take some time to complete, players have a lot of time left to finish it as the event only ends once Genshin Impact version 2.5 ends.

