The Chasm map leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 2.6 update

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks are starting to build up steam, with Travelers having new insight into The Chasm's map.

Certain parts of the map are always subject to change before its final release, but it's still worth taking a preliminary look at what has been leaked. So far, there have been two map leaks, which can be seen above.

The left photo includes The Chasm as generally seen throughout the overworld, whereas the right image shows the underground portion. These leaks also contain Teleport Waypoint locations, along with one Domain and one Statue of the Seven.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: The Chasm's map

One of the main draws of Genshin Impact 2.6 is the introduction of The Chasm. Once the beta test for this version opened up, it was only a matter of time before the leaks started to pour in. The above leak includes what the region looks like in the regular overworld.

This Genshin Impact 2.6 leak includes:

Five new Teleport Waypoints (and one old one)

One new Domain

One new Statue of the Seven

One new World Quest

Travelers can see that Qingxu Pool and Lingju Pass are to their right. One should know that there are some changes to how the map looks compared to the old version.

A before and after shot of the region (Image via miHoYo)

The Chasm was subject to leaks and screenshots in the past, but that was back when the area was largely underdeveloped. This before and after comparison helps show how much progress has been made since then.

The fan-named "underground" section (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.6 will also feature an underground section for players to explore underneath The Chasm. Like in the previous leak, this new one features several Teleport Waypoints, although there is no Domain or Statue of the Seven here.

Fortunately for fans, there are more Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks aside from these maps.

Travelers who want to see more from The Chasm aside from their map should check out Nitro's recent video leak. It contains Ayato exploring through the underground section for nearly eight minutes. This new video leak genuinely exposes a new look in this region.

Unsurprisingly, the underground area is dark and full of dull colors. There is plenty of verticality to its layout, along with wide-open areas for players to explore here. The leak also doubles as a brief Ayato showcase, as it shows gamers what he looks like as he explores the new region.

It's worth noting that this video leak doesn't include monsters or puzzles. That doesn't mean the new region won't have them, so one should keep that in mind.

If there are video leaks of a new location, there will likely be some new screenshots accompanying them. In this case, a few Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks show off some new parts of the region. As of right now, they're primarily images with a minimal story or puzzle spoilers.

As Genshin Impact 2.6 beta continues, gamers will likely get more screenshots and information on this new region. It's still early in the beta phase, so some elements of this map and location are subject to change.

