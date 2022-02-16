Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato gameplay reveals elemental skill and burst animations

Genshin Impact will introduce Ayato in version 2.6, and his animations have already been leaked. These leaks can be considered credible as they're based on 2.6 beta testing and aren't pure speculation.

As it turns out, Ayato is a five-star Hydro Sword character. Considering his mysterious background and lack of Hydro units, the hype for this character has been unreal.

Here's everything revealed about Ayato's animations in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Ayato's Elemental Skill and Burst animations

Ahead of his release in update 2.6, leakers have revealed Ayato's idle animations and his animations during combat. When idle, he takes out a cup from his sleeve and drinks a beverage that appears to be milk tea, which was surprising for many players.

Interestingly enough, the Tomoki NPC in Inazuma claims that Ayato loves their milk tea. The beverage in the idle animations is most likely milk tea from this street vendor.

Ayaka's elder brother certainly has some of the most elegant animations in Genshin Impact history. He swings the sword in a very smooth manner while standing still and also performs a slash attack.

While the Normal and Charged attack animations are quick, the animations of sheathing the sword are slow and detailed.

Elemental Skill

Leakers earlier revealed how Ayato would summon a Hydro clone with his Elemental Skill, and players can finally see what they mean by it.

Apparently, Ayato summons a clone that stands still on the field. He also deals Hydro damage with quick flash waves without interruption. From the looks of it, Ayato's ATK speed is significantly boosted by this skill.

The purpose of the clone is unknown at the moment. It might work like Itto's Ushi bull or Yae Miko's Sesshou Sakuras. Players can expect more clarity when the character is tested with enemies.

Elemental Burst

Players claimed that Yae Miko's burst animation is the best in Genshin Impact. However, it seems like Ayato may easily change this narrative.

Before his burst, Ayato draws his Hydro sword, and a water droplet falls slowly. The character looks towards the droplet, splits it in two, and creates a massive Hydro area.

Water droplets constantly fall in this area, and it is safe to assume that the Elemental Burst is focused on dealing AoE (Area of Effect) Hydro damage.

All in all, Ayato's animations have definitely lived up to expectations. His playstyle majorly revolves around Hydro damage, and he might be a DPS/sub-DPS unit.

Note: While leaks are based on data mined elements, players should take this information with a grain of salt as it is subject to change before release.

