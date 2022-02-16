How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.5

Genshin Impact 2.5 is finally here with tons of new content and exciting banners. There are three character banners players can wish upon: Yae Miko’s banner in the first phase while re-run of Raiden Shogun and Kokomi in the second phase of version 2.5.

Naturally, players will need to gather a lot of Primogems if they wish to obtain any of the new characters or weapons. Primogems are the most important form of in-game currency, and since this game is based on gacha-mechanics, it encourages players to spend actual money in exchange for in-game currency.

Here are ways players can gain some free Primogems in the 2.5 update.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Guide to farm free Primogems

Guide to farm free Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact creators, HoYoverse, have created various opportunities for players to farm free Primogems without having to spend actual money.

There are various methods to collect a considerable amount of Primogems inside the game. The methods are the following:

Daily Commissions - Players can complete daily commissions to easily collect 60 Primogems. A player will have a total of 1800 Primogems if they do daily commissions for a month, so players are recommended not to skip these.

- Players can complete daily commissions to easily collect 60 Primogems. A player will have a total of 1800 Primogems if they do daily commissions for a month, so players are recommended not to skip these. Treasure Chests - Players can collect anywhere from two to ten Primogems by simply roaming around the map and opening treasure chests.

- Players can collect anywhere from two to ten Primogems by simply roaming around the map and opening treasure chests. Stardust Exchange - Players will receive a certain amount of stardust exchange when they obtain anything from the banners. This stardust can be exchanged for five intertwined fates and five acquaint fates, which sum up to 1500 Primogems.

- Players will receive a certain amount of stardust exchange when they obtain anything from the banners. This stardust can be exchanged for five intertwined fates and five acquaint fates, which sum up to 1500 Primogems. Spiral Abyss - By clearing each floor of Spiral Abyss, players can collect tons of Primogems. Completing floors 1-8 will offer 2400 Primogems, which can be claimed only once, whereas floors 9-12 grant 50 Primogems for every three stars. Floors 9-12 reset every fortnight so players can collect 650 Primogems after every reset.

Events - Genshin Impact events are a major source of Primogems for players. Players can expect to receive at least 420-1000 Primogems, depending on the events.

Genshin Impact events are a major source of Primogems for players. Players can expect to receive at least 420-1000 Primogems, depending on the events. Achievements - Achievements can offer anywhere from 2-20 Primogems. Players will have to complete the challenges to unlock these achievements first to claim the Primogems.

Achievements can offer anywhere from 2-20 Primogems. Players will have to complete the challenges to unlock these achievements first to claim the Primogems. Story Quests - Players can expect to receive 60-120 Primogems after completing story quests.

Players can expect to receive 60-120 Primogems after completing story quests. Hangout Events - By unlocking all endings of a hangout event, players will be rewarded with 60 Primogems.

Lastly, players can take part in daily logins, web events, and community competitions that happen regularly to collect some Primogems outside the game.

