Top 5 changes in Genshin Impact 2.5 update

Genshin Impact 2.5 will have some noticeable changes that Travelers should pay attention to, especially since a few are pretty significant.

Not everything new will be newsworthy or significantly alter how one plays the game. The Genshin Impact 2.5 update won't change too much for many players, but it's worth going over the few changes that impact the present and future of the game.

Five of the most notable changes to Genshin Impact 2.5

5) Optimizations

This game seems to get bigger with every new major update. It's logical as to why that happens, but that's why some optimizations are much appreciated. One of the more notable ones in Genshin Impact 2.5 is that past event cutscenes will be removed to make room for more space.

As those cutscenes are entirely irrelevant once their event is over, this minor change will open up a small amount of storage for the Traveler's convenience. Aside from that, there are other minor optimizations worth mentioning, such as:

"...the bitrate for new cutscenes on mobile will be adjusted to 25,000 kbps to streamline client size."

4) New events

Although some players might find certain aspects about Genshin Impact 2.5 to be filler, there are a few new events to entertain players. The first notable event is Three Realms Gateway Offering, which will feature players traveling through a darkened version of Enkanomiya.

That concept is pretty unique, but that's not the only new event that changes things up. There is also Divine Ingenuity, which is a brand new event where players create their own domains.

3) Alternate Outfits for NPCs

Mona's outfit change was one of the more radical ones (Image via miHoYo)

In the previous update, Amber, Jean, Mona, and Rosaria all got their Alternate Outfits. However, those costumes will now be their default ones for their NPC counterparts from Genshin Impact 2.5 onward. The patch notes explicitly state:

"The appearances of the NPCs Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona will be adjusted to the Alternate Outfits in Version 2.5 and in the quests of previous versions."

This change won't force most players to only use the Alternate Outfits; it's simply for the NPC versions of these characters. Still, the topic of censorship is a bit divisive in this community (even if this change was talked about in the past).

2) Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto

A new weekly boss gives players a new challenge to overcome. In Genshin Impact 2.5, it's the Raiden Shogun's puppet. She will drop some brand new materials for characters to use for their Talent Level-Ups (such as Yae Miko).

Based on what's currently been leaked about her, there will be some new difficult aspects that players will have to adapt to if they want to beat her. One of the most interesting is her ability to instantly one-shot a unit, regardless of their shield or HP. It's counterable, but it's the thrill of danger that makes this new boss exciting to see (not to mention the lore implications).

1) Introduction of Yae Miko as a playable character

Yae Miko was a character that players have wanted since Inazuma's debut. Her unique design and prominent role in the Archon Quest was endearing to many Travelers, and the ubiquity of her leaks clearly demonstrated her popularity.

She has a banner on the first half of Genshin Impact 2.5, with its duration lasting from February 16, 2022 - March 8, 2022. On a similar note, a Story Quest featuring her will be available that will further highlight the beloved character.

New characters are always an exciting part of this game, especially when they're a 5-star character with some plot relevance.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

