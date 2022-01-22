Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal upcoming events involving popular characters

Genshin Impact 2.5's events will feature a plethora of popular characters that some fans would love to see again.
The most notable of these events is "Of Drink A-Dreaming." That event will feature ten playable characters as patrons to which the player can serve drinks for some dialog and rewards. Other than that, there are some other events with minor appearances that some might wish to know.
Genshin Impact 2.5 should launch on February 16, 2022, although these events have an unspecified release date. The relevant events in this article are:
- Of Drink A-Dreaming
- Three Realms Gateway Offering
- Hyakunin Ikki
Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Some events to feature a few fan-favorite characters
The Of Drink A-Dreaming is an event where the player acts as a bartender. They can pick some ingredients, mix them, and serve them to patrons. Every drink will utilize at least three ingredients, and the player will then click on some arrows to "mix" it.
The interesting part of this event is that the player doesn't just serve generic NPCs, as they will also serve some drinks to a few iconic playable characters. The above leak seems to be supported by some of the following images.
The ten named characters featured in this event are:
- Kaeya
- Diluc
- Eula
- Zhongli
- Lisa
- Jean
- Shenhe
- Rosaria
- Ningguang
- Beidou
If the previous leak is accurate, that would mean all ten of them have voiced dialog. The exact dialog featuring all ten of these characters hasn't been leaked yet.
Still, fans of these characters might love to interact with them in this event. It's also one of the larger events in Genshin Impact 2.5 to feature this many characters.
Three Realms Gateway Offering event
Compared to the last event, Three Realms Gateway Offering doesn't feature as many characters. Instead, only Kokomi will be prominent in this event, according to the Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks. This event will involve the Traveler exploring a modified version of Enkanomiya.
Keep in mind that it has separate treasures and puzzles from the original Enkanomiya.
Hyakunin Ikki event
Although Hyakunin Ikki doesn't have much of a storyline, it is still worth noting who the trial characters are in the Genshin Impact 2.5 rerun. They are:
- Ayaka
- Yoimiya
- Kazuha
- Itto
- Xiangling
- Razor
Travelers can use them for Hyakunin Ikki's battles or use their own characters instead.
