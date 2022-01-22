Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal upcoming events involving popular characters

Genshin Impact 2.5's events will feature a plethora of popular characters that some fans would love to see again.

The most notable of these events is "Of Drink A-Dreaming." That event will feature ten playable characters as patrons to which the player can serve drinks for some dialog and rewards. Other than that, there are some other events with minor appearances that some might wish to know.

Genshin Impact 2.5 should launch on February 16, 2022, although these events have an unspecified release date. The relevant events in this article are:

Of Drink A-Dreaming

Three Realms Gateway Offering

Hyakunin Ikki

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Some events to feature a few fan-favorite characters

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Aside from "generic" NPCs, Eula, Kaeya & Rosaria, Diluc, Lisa & Jean, Zhongli, Beidou & Ningguang, and Shenhe have voiced dialogue in this bartending minigame event.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.5 BETA] Of Drink A-DreamingAside from "generic" NPCs, Eula, Kaeya & Rosaria, Diluc, Lisa & Jean, Zhongli, Beidou & Ningguang, and Shenhe have voiced dialogue in this bartending minigame event.※ Subject to change. [2.5 BETA] Of Drink A-DreamingAside from "generic" NPCs, Eula, Kaeya & Rosaria, Diluc, Lisa & Jean, Zhongli, Beidou & Ningguang, and Shenhe have voiced dialogue in this bartending minigame event.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

The Of Drink A-Dreaming is an event where the player acts as a bartender. They can pick some ingredients, mix them, and serve them to patrons. Every drink will utilize at least three ingredients, and the player will then click on some arrows to "mix" it.

The interesting part of this event is that the player doesn't just serve generic NPCs, as they will also serve some drinks to a few iconic playable characters. The above leak seems to be supported by some of the following images.

Five of the ten characters featured in this event (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The ten named characters featured in this event are:

Kaeya

Diluc

Eula

Zhongli

Lisa

Jean

Shenhe

Rosaria

Ningguang

Beidou

If the previous leak is accurate, that would mean all ten of them have voiced dialog. The exact dialog featuring all ten of these characters hasn't been leaked yet.

The remaining five characters from this event (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Still, fans of these characters might love to interact with them in this event. It's also one of the larger events in Genshin Impact 2.5 to feature this many characters.

Three Realms Gateway Offering event

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Aside from "generic" NPCs, only Sangonomiya Kokomi appears in the event story.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/… Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Three Realms Gateway Offering (JP: 三界道饗祭): Exploration event in a darkened Enkanomiya, which doesn't share the exploration progress (e.g. waypoints) you gained in patch 2.4.



The darkened Enkanomiya will have new chests, new puzzles, and new mobs (including Shadow Husks). Three Realms Gateway Offering (JP: 三界道饗祭): Exploration event in a darkened Enkanomiya, which doesn't share the exploration progress (e.g. waypoints) you gained in patch 2.4. The darkened Enkanomiya will have new chests, new puzzles, and new mobs (including Shadow Husks). [2.5 BETA] Three Realms Gateway OfferingAside from "generic" NPCs, only Sangonomiya Kokomi appears in the event story.※ Subject to change. [2.5 BETA] Three Realms Gateway OfferingAside from "generic" NPCs, only Sangonomiya Kokomi appears in the event story.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia twitter.com/Genshin_Intel/…

Compared to the last event, Three Realms Gateway Offering doesn't feature as many characters. Instead, only Kokomi will be prominent in this event, according to the Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks. This event will involve the Traveler exploring a modified version of Enkanomiya.

Keep in mind that it has separate treasures and puzzles from the original Enkanomiya.

Hyakunin Ikki event

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.5 Beta]



Hyakunin Ikki trial characters for 2.5:



Ayaka, Yoimiya, Kazuha, Itto, Xiangling and Razor



STC [2.5 Beta]Hyakunin Ikki trial characters for 2.5:Ayaka, Yoimiya, Kazuha, Itto, Xiangling and RazorSTC

Although Hyakunin Ikki doesn't have much of a storyline, it is still worth noting who the trial characters are in the Genshin Impact 2.5 rerun. They are:

Ayaka

Yoimiya

Kazuha

Itto

Xiangling

Razor

Travelers can use them for Hyakunin Ikki's battles or use their own characters instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Which of the two characters do you like more? Ningguang Beidou 1 votes so far