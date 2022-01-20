Genshin Impact 2.5 release date and all upcoming banners leaked so far

Genshin Impact 2.5 will likely launch on February 15, 2022, with Yae Miko debuting in the first banner.

This release date is derived from what miHoYo officially announced regarding Zhongli and Ganyu's reruns, spanning from January 25, 2022, to February 15, 2022. Those two reruns are the last ones in the 2.4 update, marking the beginning of Genshin Impact 2.5 shortly afterward.

Yae Miko has been confirmed to debut in Genshin Impact 2.5. The remaining 5-star characters haven't been confirmed thus far, but some prominent leakers have suggested that the Raiden Shogun will have a rerun by then.

Genshin Impact 2.5 release and date and leaked banners

Banner 1 - Yae 5



All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]

If Yae Miko appears on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5, that would mean her release date would happen near its launch of February 15, 2022. No 4-star characters have been leaked thus far, and it's currently unknown if there will be another rerun happening alongside Yae Miko's banner.

Yae Miko has been leaked to be a 5-star Electro Catalyst, with all of her abilities having already been revealed. Like many recent new characters, she already has a leaked 5-star weapon to go alongside her banner.

Refinements are [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] and [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] respectively for R1-R5



Kagura's Verity - 5 Star Catalyst

Kagura's Verity is a 5-star Catalyst with an effect that synergizes nicely with Yae Miko's kit. Yae Miko's Elemental Skill has three charges, which will allow her to reach this weapon's max stacks more efficiently than other Catalyst users.

Aside from this weapon, it's unknown what other weapons are scheduled to appear in Genshin Impact 2.5's weapon banners.

Other leaked banners

Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post.

Some old leaks were suggesting that the Raiden Shogun would get a rerun in the next update. The main reason why some players believe this to be the case is that she will get more screentime in the upcoming story, which is usually a sign of 5-star characters getting reruns.

Most importantly, there are several leaks revealing the weekly boss variation of the Raiden Shogun.

This tweet showcases some of the attacks from the weekly boss battle involving the puppet of the Raiden Shogun. Travelers should expect some storyline reason to fight it in the next update, although it's worth noting that some leaks suggest that it will drop some Talent Level-Up materials for Yae Miko.

Update - This should also be in 2.5 with his re-run (mentioned in the previous tweet)



Kazuha will get some dedicated story for his re-run (mentioned in the previous tweet), the amount or the way in which this happens is unknown.

Aside from a hype-worthy Raiden Shogun rerun, there are also a few leaks on Kazuha returning in Genshin Impact 2.5. He will apparently get more focus within some storyline in that update, although it isn't specified how it will happen. Some fans might remember old leaks that stated that his rerun would occur in either the 2.5 or 2.6 update.

More recent leaks seem to suggest that the former is the more likely candidate. It is worth mentioning that some leaks state that Kazuha's status is still unknown and that another character will appear instead.

A translation for this particular leak merely states that the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will get a rerun in the next update. Kazuha's status remains unknown, according to this leaker. That would mean Kokomi will have a rerun instead of Kazuha, contradicting the previous leak. However, no rerun has been confirmed yet.

Whichever 5-star character ends up being confirmed will influence which weapon will appear on the upcoming weapon banners. Speaking of weapon banners, no 4-star weapons have been leaked to appear on them.

