Genshin Impact Ganyu banner release date, time, and countdown for all regions

Genshin Impact fans don't have to wait much longer for Ganyu's rerun, as her release date is inching closer and closer every day.

The official announcement regarding Ganyu's banner simply has her release date written in the year/month/day format with military time:

"2022/01/25 18:00:00–2022/02/15 14:59:59"

The three main servers (Asia, Europe, and NA) each have a different countdown to her release date. These primary timezones include:

Asian server: GMT+8

GMT+8 European server: GMT+1

GMT+1 NA server: GMT-5

Either way, she's supposed to come out on January 25, 2022, at 6:00 pm. Players will have until February 15, 2022, at 2:59 pm to summon her.

Information on Genshin Impact's Ganyu rerun banner (release date, time, and countdown)

Ganyu's rerun banner is supposed to arrive on January 25, 2022, at 6:00 pm for all servers. However, this time left on the countdown will differ depending on where exactly the player lives. For instance, those playing on the Asian server will see the Ganyu rerun seven hours earlier than those playing on the European server.

The above countdown will let players know how many days, hours, minutes, and seconds are left until Ganyu's rerun becomes available on the Asian server. It's worth noting that Zhongli will also have a rerun at the same time.

Everything that is mentioned above also applies here, except for European Travelers.

American players will have to wait an six extra hours to summon Ganyu compared to European players (who are 13 hours behind those on the Asian server). However, all servers have access to her banner for the same amount of time.

The main difference is that American Travelers will get her later than the other servers. At the same time, they will have access to her for a few hours after her rerun ends on the other servers.

Estimated time that Ganyu's rerun will happen for Genshin Impact players

Players will have until February 15, 2022 to get Ganyu (Image via miHoYo)

Having a countdown is extremely useful for Genshin Impact players to know how much time is left. That said, some Travelers may prefer to know the exact time relative to their timezone.

Asian timezones to keep in mind for Genshin Impact players (assuming they're playing on the Asian server):

Indian Time: 3:30 pm

3:30 pm Chinese Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Filipino Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Korean Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Japanese Time: 7:00 pm

European timezones to keep in mind for Genshin Impact players (assuming they're playing on the European server):

Greenwich Mean Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Western European Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Central European Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Eastern European Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Moscow Time: 8:00 pm

American timezones to keep in mind for Genshin Impact players (assuming they're playing on the NA server):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Alaskan Standard Time: 2:00 pm

2:00 pm Pacific Standard Time: 3:00 pm

3:00 pm Mountain Standard Time: 4:00 pm

4:00 pm Central Standard Time: 5:00 pm

5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time: 6:00 pm

