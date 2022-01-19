“Since many analysts categorize Genshin Impact as a ‘casual’ game, there’s a massive demographic miHoYo can tap into”: Gacha Gamer

The recent world of gacha games will surely feel a bit empty without the presence of Genshin Impact. The massive popularity of miHoYo’s flagship title has allowed many players to create exciting content.

One such YouTube channel that creates content around the role-playing game is Gacha Gamer. With over 300K subscribers, gamers can head to this channel for gacha game recommendations.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Gacha Gamer talks about his journey as a content creator, the reason behind Genshin Impact’s fame, and more.

Gacha Gamer’s take on Genshin Impact and more

Q. Since your YouTube channel is called Gacha Gamer, why don’t you start by telling us a bit about all the gacha games you have played so far? Which one is your favorite and why?

Gacha Gamer: Oh man, where should I start? I think I have basically been keeping up to date with every major gacha game release for about two and a half years now. Over this period, I usually have these sporadic moments where I get deeply invested in the game and then quit it about two to four weeks later.

People in the gacha gaming community call it the “honeymoon period” because I spend so much time (and sometimes money) to discover everything about the gacha title before getting burnt out. I recently picked up Langrisser Mobile and started playing it again, so with a fresh new account, I see the developers made many great QoL (Quality of Life) changes while I was gone. I am enjoying the game immensely right now.

I also occasionally log in to play Alchemy Stars. I also used to play Punishing: Gray Raven and Blue Archive, but I am now taking a break from them.

Mostly, I just download and check out a lot of gacha games, and if one of these titles sticks with me, I like to spend a lot of time figuring out its systems.

Q. How did you start your journey as a gaming content creator? What are the titles you used to play as a kid?

Gacha Gamer: I have been making “content” my whole life. I used to be a Flash games developer. Then I wrote a lot of reviews for modern board games. Then one time, I decided, hey, I like gacha games, so why not make YouTube content around them?

But as a kid, I started with a bootleg NES console called “Ziliton” my dad got for me as a birthday gift, so I played all the classics like Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Tom & Jerry, Super Mario Bros (of course) and then chronologically moved on to PS1, PS2, PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox, and basically everything else that got released, from Gameboy Advance to PSP and so on.

I think I have managed to play every popular game from each console generation and most of the critically acclaimed PC games as I have been doing this since I was five.

Q. Genshin Impact is regarded as one of the best gacha games in the video gaming community. What do you think contributed to the immense popularity of miHoYo’s flagship title? What is the best aspect that you admire?

Gacha Gamer: I deeply admire what miHoYo as a company achieved with Genshin Impact. They have basically gambled the profit they made from Honkai Impact 3rd and used the money to develop Genshin as a moonshot project to deliver AAA gaming experience on almost every platform (looking at you, Switch!).

I think the main reason why Genshin Impact is so popular comes down to several factors: it is F2P (Free-To-Play), it has an open world, and it has insane production quality. Obviously, there are glaring quality of life issues that many of us have been dealing with since the game’s launch. However, every new update cycle is six weeks, and usually, miHoYo delivers a ton of different content for the player base.

Basically, right now, Genshin Impact has a monopoly over the whole “open-world gacha game” market. Since lots of analysts categorize it as a “casual” game, there’s a massive demographic miHoYo can tap into with Genshin.

And right now, there’s no other gacha game that can challenge this market.

Q. Defeating bosses in Genshin Impact is crucial for the game’s storyline. Has there been a challenging boss you felt sick and tired of trying to defeat? Which characters did you use to overcome it?

Gacha Gamer: Azhdaha is a pain if I use the wrong characters, so I usually like to have Zhongli in my party because I am lazy when it comes to dodging its attacks. Since I have come here for the umpteenth time just to get the ascension materials, I don’t want to deal with some angry dragon just when I have started my Monday.

Q. Speaking of characters, building the best team in Genshin Impact is vital to emerging victorious after a nasty encounter. What are the must-have characters that you often recommend to users? Which character and element are your favorite and why?

Gacha Gamer: I do not know if I could say there are must-have characters because it depends on what 5-star weapons you have, what artifacts you’ve got, and so on. Usually, it’s useless to advise veterans on which character they should use because they are already deeply invested in the game.

On the other hand, beginners can always count on Bennett and Xingqiu as top 4-stars to help solidify their teams, but, you know, if a person is not interested in the Spiral Abyss 11th and 12th floors, then basically just play with whatever you like and what makes you happy. There is no reason to use strong teams in world exploration when you can destroy enemies with your eyes closed.

Q. Do you feel that Genshin Impact has characters that are vastly misunderstood? Which underrated characters do you think deserve more attention?

Gacha Gamer: Right now, I do not believe that we have any kind of misunderstood Genshin Impact character. Usually, when a new character comes out, it is best to keep a reserved judgment about them for at least a couple of updates because it can take a while to figure things out.

A great example is Kokomi. She didn’t have the most stellar reception because everyone was focused on her negative Crit Rate. In reality, however, she’s got the best Hydro application right now.

The character helps enable Freeze teams easily, thanks to the incredible healing her Jellyfish (elemental skill) provides. Gamers can also equip her with the 4-piece Tenacity of Milelith and give her Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers to boost up their team’s damage by a considerable margin.

Other than that, I kind of feel bad for Diluc because he used to be the most sought-after 5-star during the early days, but now, he is overshadowed by Hu Tao and Xiangling (and even Yoimiya). I think he’s still an enjoyable Genshin Impact character, and I hope to see him make a comeback in the Abyss meta.

Q. What do you think miHoYo can do to make Genshin Impact more F2P friendly? What is your honest take on the first anniversary rewards that the developers offered to players?

Gacha Gamer: I honestly have no idea. Like, what does it even mean to be F2P friendly? Genshin Impact can be literally cleared with starter characters, and even the Abyss can be completed up to the 10th floor without needing to look up a guide.

Afterward, if you spend your Primogems wisely on limited banners and build up two meta teams, then you’re just coming back every two weeks and collecting Abyss rewards like it is no big deal. For example, the same meta teams have dominated the Abyss since the 1.2 update.

I wish miHoYo had given out more rewards to players during the anniversary, but I am not sure exactly what kind of rewards to provide. This is because I do not know about the company’s internal operations, and I have no idea how much profit they could lose if they give out something like a free 5-star character or weapon from the standard Genshin Impact banner.

Let’s see what they will do during Genshin Impact’s 2nd anniversary!

Q. Your YouTube channel already has over 300K subscribers and is inching towards half a million. Do you have anything special planned for when you hit this benchmark?

Gacha Gamer: Nope, nothing planned so far, but I am grateful to everyone who subscribes to the channel!

Q. What is your message to all the aspiring Genshin Impact streamers and gacha game lovers out there?

Gacha Gamer: Please be extremely mindful of your financial situation and spend responsibly on gacha games. There will always be that next character or weapon you are going to get excited about, so never feel like you’re obligated to spend to have fun.

If you are trying to become a content creator, just look at the five most popular creators in a niche you want to create content about and learn everything about their content, so you have a basic understanding of where to start. It can take a while to learn the ropes, and you will make many mistakes along the way, but look at them as learning points instead of failures.

And if you keep getting bad results over and over, then re-examine what you have been doing and try something different instead of expecting to brute force a good outcome from the same repetitive content you create. And before you know it, you too can use a monotone voice for terrible dad jokes and talk about anime characters’ power level.

Oh, and make sure you have fun and enjoy making content in the first place!

