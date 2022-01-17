When is the next Genshin Impact banner coming to version 2.4?

Genshin Impact will be entering its second phase of version 2.4 in a week, bringing new banners and events. The next character banners may be the most awaited banners ever as they currently feature the two strongest characters in Genshin Impact: Ganyu and Zhongli.

According to HoYoLAB and popular consensus, Ganyu has been voted the strongest character in Genshin Impact, defeating Hu Tao and Xiao. Meanwhile, Zhongli is one of the best support characters with his impenetrable shield and Burst DPS.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Ganyu and Zhongli rerun banner date

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Gentry of Hermitage" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Gentry of Hermitage" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/8dmqwNICV0

Ganyu and Zhongli will have their rerun banner in phase 2 of Genshin Impact 2.4. The next character banner will start on January 25 at 18:00 (UTC +8). That leaves players with eight days remaining to farm for Primogems.

Although Ganyu and Zhongli are in a separate banner, they still share the same pity and the boosted 4-star characters:

Xingqiu (Hydro) Yanfei (Pyro) Beidou (Electro)

Current Character Event Wish-2 banner (Image via miHoYo)

The official announcement titled Zhongli's banner 'Character Event Wish' while Ganyu's banner was named 'Character Event Wish-2.' Players should pay attention to which banner they want to pull as the Primogems can't be refunded if they wish on the wrong banner.

The pity system for the Character Event Wish-2 banner shares the pity count with the Character Event Wish banner. Furthermore, they are counted independently from the Weapon and Standard banners.

For example, gamers who wish for the Shenhe banner can swap to the Xiao banner to finish rolling until they reach their pity. In other words, if one loses their 50/50 on Shenha's banner, they can switch to the other character banner and wish until it reaches pity for a guaranteed chance to get Xiao.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm) and Amos' Bow (Bow)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm) and Amos' Bow (Bow)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/C1WjeTE8vB

The Weapon Banner will also face a rotation on the same day, on January 5 at 18:00 (UTC+8). Both Ganyu and Zhongli's signature 5-star weapons will return during this event wish. Aside from these two, five other 4-star weapons will also gain a huge drop-rate boost.

Vortex Vanquisher (5-star Polearm) Amos' Bow (5-star Bow) Lithic Blade (4-star Claymore) Favonius Sword (4-star Sword) Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm) Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst) Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)

Players can use the Epitomized Path to draw a course towards a promotional 5-star weapon, such as Vortex Vanquisher or Amos' Bow, during the event wish. This allows them to obtain the said weapon within a maximum of 240 pulls.

Zhongli and Ganyu's role in Genshin Impact

Zhongli is a support character often used for his almost unbreakable shield and high Burst damage. In addition, aside from his shield, Zhongli's Elemental Skill also makes the opponents in a small AoE (Area of Effect) of the active character have a decreased Elemental and Physical Resistance by 20%.

Ganyu, on the other hand, can be utilized either as DPS or support character. Ganyu's strongest trait is Frostflake Arrow Bloom from her Charged Attack. It has an astounding 391% damage multiplier at level 10. Even without Elemental Skill or Burst, Ganyu manages to steal the spot for the strongest character in Genshin Impact.

Also Read Article Continues below

Wishing on both banners is worth the Fates as players may obtain the strongest DPS or the best shield provider in Genshin Impact. However, F2P gamers need to calculate their Primogems carefully, as Yae Miko will make an appearance in version 2.5.

Edited by Danyal Arabi