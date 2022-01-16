Genshin Impact 2.5 banners: Yae Miko and other characters leaked so far

The hype surrounding the release of Yae Miko in Genshin Impact version 2.5 is off the charts, thanks to leakers and beta testers who have revealed her entire kit. Having said that, she will naturally not be the only five-star to be featured in the next update.

Players can expect at least two five-star characters to return alongside Yae Miko. miHoYo has introduced dual re-run banners already, and in patch 2.4, the community is surprised to witness three re-run banners (Xiao, Ganyu, and Zhongli).

Here's everything revealed about the banners that will be featured in Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Yae Miko's release date in Genshin Impact version 2.5

Yae Miko is the only confirmed character for the next major update in miHoYo's action RPG. Some of the most credible leakers have further added that she will be available during the first half.

As per Ubatcha, Yae Miko will be the only new character in the upcoming update. This implies that the likes of Yaoyao, Kuki Shinobu, and Ayato won't be released before patch 2.6.

Banner 1 - Yae 5



All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5⭐All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now.

If the leaks are true, then players can expect Yae Miko to arrive on February 16, 2022. Many players are assuming that this banner will be accompanied by a re-run for Kokomi.

Primera parte: Yae y kokomi



Segunda parte: Kazuha y shogun raiden



Pueden cambiar a ultima hora, pero los leaks y la historia que se ha leak apunta a esto banners de la 2.5 de #GenshinImpact Primera parte: Yae y kokomiSegunda parte: Kazuha y shogun raidenPueden cambiar a ultima hora, pero los leaks y la historia que se ha leak apunta a esto banners de la 2.5 de #GenshinImpact Primera parte: Yae y kokomiSegunda parte: Kazuha y shogun raidenPueden cambiar a ultima hora, pero los leaks y la historia que se ha leak apunta a esto https://t.co/1HSg73ifAO

The five-star Hydro catalyst user disappointed many players with her release, but miHoYo soon released a tailor-made artifact set for healers. Hence, it makes perfect sense to re-release a healer like Kokomi who is the best counter to Corrosion and Shadowy Husks.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 quick reminder that, this doesn't mean there can't be a second 5 star character on Yae's banner. It is completely possible and will remain unknown until closer to the livestream or with the livestream quick reminder that, this doesn't mean there can't be a second 5 star character on Yae's banner. It is completely possible and will remain unknown until closer to the livestream or with the livestream

Raiden Shogun and Kazuha rerun banners to arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.5

It is almost confirmed that Raiden Shogun and Kazuha will be a part of the second phase of the 2.5 update, and many leakers have hinted towards this.

Raiden Shogun not only seems to be the best support unit for Yae Miko, but she has also been an important part of the Inazuma storyline lately.

Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post. [Questionable]Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post.

Kazuha, on the other hand, is the most popular support character ever, and his heavy usage in the Spiral Abyss supports this statement.

Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6.

With Kazuha and Raiden Shogun reruns in 2.5, players can expect Ayaka to return in update 2.6 with Ayato. However, this is just pure speculation and readers must take it with a grain of salt.

As of now, Genshin Impact version 2.4 is live and players can unlock Xiao and Shenhe. Soon after, Zhongli and Ganyu will return to the game alongside the Lantern Rite event.

