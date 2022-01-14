Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Shadowy Husk monsters nerfed, to be less effective against Anemo CC units

Initial Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks stated that the Shadowy Husks were immune to Anemo CC, but that's no longer the case.

New leaks state that they can be affected by Anemo's suction capabilities like any other enemy. Thus, they should be easier to handle for any player who prefers using Anemo characters. It's also worth mentioning that these enemies are also prone to other CC effects, such as being frozen.

There are three types of Shadowy Husks in Genshin Impact:

Standard Bearer: Can create shields for its allies if it hits shielded characters.

Can create shields for its allies if it hits shielded characters. Line Breaker: Can heal its allies if it hits shielded characters.

Can heal its allies if it hits shielded characters. Defender: Can use a shield to block DMG if it previously hit shielded characters.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Shadowy Husks

The above video is a demonstration of how Anemo now affects them. All three types are included here, showing that they can all be affected by this form of CC now. The video only uses Venti's Elemental Burst as an example, but any other Anemo CC should affect them similarly.

This nerf will help players deal with several of these foes at once (should they still wish to use shields). These enemies can still attack nearby players while under this CC, but their movement will be severely limited.

The original leak (which is no longer valid) stated:

"They're quite light, but immune to Anemo suction (Kazuha, Venti, etc.)."

Other CC works too

sai @0x90sai husks can be frozen btw husks can be frozen btw https://t.co/4JJdZ1uYMC

Shadowy Husks are also susceptible to being frozen in Genshin Impact 2.5. Ergo, players don't solely need to rely on Anemo CC to have an easy time dealing with these brand new enemies.

This reveal isn't a nerf per se, as the original Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks didn't mention anything about them being immune to the Frozen status ailment.

Other Shadowy Husk details

Apparently, Travelers will find these enemies in two locations:

Musk Reef (west of the Spiral Abyss)

On an island west of Inazuma City

It's also worth noting that they have been leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss. All three types appear on Floor 12, Chamber 3. These Shadowy Husks should still be susceptible to the Anemo and Frozen CC, as seen in the earlier leaks.

There are also videos showing how powerful their anti-shield capabilities are. The above example includes a Line Breaker healing approximately half of his health in four seconds.

Their attacks are slow and easily choreographed, but this amount of healing can present problems to shield users when multiple enemies are attacking at once.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

