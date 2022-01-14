Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: New Spiral Abyss monster lineups and HP leaked

New Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks provide more insight into the upcoming Floors 11 and 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

The entire monster lineup and their HP have been leaked in full (although it is subject to change like with any other leak). Only the most determined and skillful Travelers will persevere, but knowing is half the battle. Understanding who the upcoming enemies are and their HP total can help prepare gamers before they try to earn more Primogems in the next update.

Travelers should be familiar with the vast majority of these enemies by now. This article will primarily focus on the lineups and their HP totals. All HP values listed here apply to an individual enemy.

Spiral Abyss monster lineups and their HP (Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks)

Floor 11, Chamber 1 of the upcoming Spiral Abyss (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder is:

"All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG Bonus. All party members gain 30% Healing Bonus."

The first half of Floor 11, Chamber 1 of Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss includes:

1x Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents (347,492 HP)

1x Cryo Abyss Mage (86,873 HP)

The second half of Floor 11, Chamber 1 includes:

2x Geovishap (347,492 HP)

2x Electro Whopperflower (130,309 HP)

2x Pyro Whopperflower (130,309 HP)

All enemies here are level 88.

Floor 11, Chamber 2 (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The first half of Floor 11, Chamber 2 of Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss includes:

1x Hydro Abyss Mage (97,416 HP)

5x Cryo Specter (148,401 HP)

3x Hydro Specter (148,401 HP)

2x Large Cryo Slime (97,416 HP)

2x Large Hydro Slimes (97,416 HP)

The second half of Floor 11, Chamber 2 includes:

1x Pyro Abyss Mage (97,416 HP)

1x Large Pyro Slime (97,416 HP)

2x Mutant Electro Slime (97,416 HP)

2x Large Electro Slime (97,416 HP)

1x Dendro Samachurl (48,708 HP)

4x Electro Specter (148,401 HP)

2x Pyro Specter (148,401 HP)

All enemies here are level 90.

Floor 11, Chamber 3 (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The first half of Floor 11, Chamber 3 of Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss includes:

2x Thundercraven Rifthound (558,002 HP)

4x Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp (191,315 HP)

The second half of Floor 11, Chamber 3 includes:

1x Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning (409,134 HP)

1x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames (409,134 HP)

All enemies here are level 92.

Floor 12, Chamber 1(Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The Floor 12 Ley Line Disorder is:

"For this floor only, the ley line flow will be normal."

The first half of Floor 12, Chamber 1 of Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss includes:

2x Thundercraven Rifthound (795,002 HP)

4x Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp (272,572 HP)

The second half of Floor 12, Chamber 1 includes:

2x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (454,287 HP)

2x Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling (454,287 HP)

2x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap (908,573 HP)

All enemies here are level 95.

Floor 12, Chamber 2 (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The first half of Floor 12, Chamber 2 of Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss includes:

2x Ruin Guard (689,810 HP)

The second half of Floor 12, Chamber 2 includes:

1x Golden Wolflord (1,545,018 HP)

All enemies here are level 98.

Floor 12, Chamber 3 (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The first half of Floor 12, Chamber 3 of Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss includes:

1x Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer (693,250 HP)

1x Shadow Husk: Line Breaker (831,900 HP)

1x Shadow Husk: Defender (554,600 HP)

The Shadowy Husk enemies will debut in Genshin Impact 2.5 and are intended to be anti-shield enemies.

The second half of Floor 12, Chamber 3 includes:

1x Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap (1,663,801 HP)

1x Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap (1,663,801 HP)

All enemies here are level 100.

Also Read Article Continues below

The recent leaks also mention that the Spiral Abyss Vishaps can resurrect themselves if both aren't defeated within ten seconds of one another.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you regularly get 36 stars for Floors 9-12? Yes No 0 votes so far