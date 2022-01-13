Genshin Impact 2.5 banners: Upcoming reruns, Yae release date, and more

Various Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks suggest that Yae Miko may soon have her first banner, along with the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha rerun. While the reruns aren't confirmed yet, but the leaks come from credible sources.

Yae Miko's signature weapon, Kagura's Verity, is also expected to debut alongside the character in the appropriate weapon banner. Genshin Impact 2.5 is scheduled to launch on February 16, 2022, meaning that some of these banners' dates are based on that expectation.

What players currently know about Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks (Yae Miko, upcoming reruns, and more)

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Banner 1 - Yae 5



All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5⭐All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now.

This Tweet is the most recent development regarding the upcoming leaked banners. All it states is that Yae Miko is a 5-star unit (which is verified through other leaks) and that she will appear on the first banner. No specific date is given, but fans should know that significant updates happen every 42 days, with the individual banners occurring every 21 days.

The 2.4 update launched on January 5, 2022. Forty-two days (and two banner cycles) later would give players February 16, 2022, as Yae Miko's release date. It isn't known who the 4-star characters are at this moment.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 quick reminder that, this doesn't mean there can't be a second 5 star character on Yae's banner. It is completely possible and will remain unknown until closer to the livestream or with the livestream quick reminder that, this doesn't mean there can't be a second 5 star character on Yae's banner. It is completely possible and will remain unknown until closer to the livestream or with the livestream

The leaker later clarified that there could be a second 5-star character in the first half of the 2.5 update. However, players would have to wait until near the 2.5 Special Program livestream date to find out more.

The 2.4 update had a brand new character and a rerun happen at the same time (Shenhe and Xiao). It wouldn't be unheard of if Yae Miko had a banner happen simultaneously with a rerun.

Supposed Genshin Impact 2.5 reruns

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Update - I believe it should be 2.5 (see follow up tweet) UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Update - I believe it should be 2.5 (see follow up tweet) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Questionable]Update - I believe it should be 2.5 (see follow up tweet) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post. [Questionable]Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post.

There were some older [questionable] leaks that gave credence to the idea that Kazuha and the Raiden Shogun would have reruns. A follow-up Tweet to this one stated how she would become a weekly boss, which later leaks confirmed to be true.

If this leak came from the same source, then it's highly like that these reruns will happen. It is worth noting that these particular leaks don't state anything about when these banners are supposed to occur in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Another old leak simply hinted that Yae Miko would debut in the first half of Genshin Impact 2.5, with the Raiden Shogun and Kazuha rerun happening in the second half. Considering another leak seemed to confirm that Yae Miko will debut in the first half, it would seem logical to believe that this leak is somewhat credible.

Assuming 21-day banner cycles are still a thing by this point, it would point to their rerun release date being March 9, 2022.

Yae Miko as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.5

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Yae Miko ‧ Astute Amusement

Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine



The Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. Yae Miko ‧ Astute AmusementGuuji of the Grand Narukami ShrineThe Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. https://t.co/xgMxeQrTnp

Past characters such as Itto, Gorou, Shenhe, and Yun Jin were all revealed on Twitter shortly before their release dates. The same thing happened with Yae Miko (although a little earlier than usual to coincide with the new year). She's already in the game as an NPC, but will become playable in the next version update.

Naturally, a multitude of Yae Miko video leaks exist. Everything involving her has been leaked, although it's worth mentioning that some aspects of her are still being updated in the beta. Nothing is finalized yet, so specific numbers are still subject to change.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Refinements are [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] and [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] respectively for R1-R5



Thanks to [2.5 Beta] Kagura's Verity - 5 Star CatalystRefinements are [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] and [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] respectively for R1-R5Thanks to @Yukikami_Kris for the images! [2.5 Beta] Kagura's Verity - 5 Star CatalystRefinements are [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] and [12%/15%/18%/21%/24%] respectively for R1-R5Thanks to @Yukikami_Kris for the images! https://t.co/c8KNcTfNEQ

Also Read Article Continues below

Kagura's Verity is a 5-star Catalyst that will debut in Genshin Impact 2.5. Considering most 5-star weapons tend to debut in the form of a banner, many fans can safely assume that Kagura's Verity will be one of them. Its effect and design closely parallel Yae Miko, which would suggest a similar release date of February 16, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Which 5-star character would you spend all of your Primogems on? Yae Miko The Raiden Shogun 0 votes so far