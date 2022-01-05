Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko gameplay with skill and burst animations revealed

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks have finally arrived with Yae Miko's gameplay, which includes her Elemental Skill and Burst animations. The highly-anticipated Electro Catalyst user will be released in the next major update, and players can already learn everything about her abilities and playstyle.

From the looks of it, Yae Miko will be an explosive DPS unit who can constantly deal Electro DMG. A showcase of her Elemental Skill and Burst will certainly help players understand this better.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks reveal Yae Miko's Elemental Skill and Burst animations

Ubatcha on Twitter, recently uploaded Yae Miko's gameplay that explained how she can control lightning and use it to thrash opponents.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill

With her Elemental Skill, Yae Miko moves rapidly (almost teleports) and leaves behind a Lethal Sakura. The Sakura can deal Electro damage to a nearby opponent, or combine with other Sakuras to get a damage buff.

Lethal Sakura summoned by Yae Miko in Genshin Impact (Image via Twitter/Ubatcha)

The leaked showcase has confirmed the aforementioned information about Yae Miko's Elemental Skill. The character can swiftly move with her skill and summon Sakuras that do Electro DMG.

It is worth noting that Yae Miko can leave behind a maximum of three Lethal Sakuras at the same time.

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst

It won't be an overstatement that Yae Miko has one of the best Elemental Burst animations in Genshin Impact. Before dealing massive AoE (Area of Effect) Electro damage in the form of thunderstrikes, her eyes glow up with Electro, and she reveals her fox form for a split second.

An interesting aspect of Yae Miko's Elemental Burst is its dependence on the Elemental Skill. Apparently, when Yae uses the burst, any Lethal Sakuras on the field are converted into ferocious Tenko Thunderstrikes.

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst animation in Genshin Impact revealed (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor discord)

Alongside her combat animations, Yae Miko's idle animations have been revealed ahead of her release in Genshin Impact version 2.5. She seems to be holding a Gohei, which is a wooden wand used in Shinto rituals.

Yae Miko uses the Gohei in her idle animations as well as some attacks.

Also Read Article Continues below

As per Ubatcha, Yae will be the only new character in Genshin Impact version 2.5, and a ton of information regarding her playstyle, signature weapon, talents, and constellations can be expected in the upcoming days.

Edited by Danyal Arabi