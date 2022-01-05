Genshin Impact 2.4 patch notes: New map, events, monsters, characters, Lantern Rite, and more

Genshin Impact 2.4 is right around the corner, with many players eagerly awaiting to see what's new in the patch notes.

miHoYo has already revealed what's in Genshin Impact 2.4's patch notes, so gamers already have an idea of what to expect. Here is a brief snippet:

Maintenance time: 6:00 - 11:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022

6:00 - 11:00 (UTC+8) on January 5, 2022 Maintenance Compensation: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems New characters: Shenhe and Yun Jin

Shenhe and Yun Jin New area: Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya New events: May Fortune Find You, Flowing Lights and Colors, Fleeting Colors in Flight

May Fortune Find You, Flowing Lights and Colors, Fleeting Colors in Flight New weapon: Calamity Queller

Calamity Queller New outfits: Ningguang's "Orchid's Evening Gown" and Keqing's "Opulent Splendor"

Ningguang's "Orchid's Evening Gown" and Keqing's "Opulent Splendor" New quests: Archon Quest Interlude, Ningguang and Yun Jin Hangout Events, several new World Quests and Commission Quests

Archon Quest Interlude, Ningguang and Yun Jin Hangout Events, several new World Quests and Commission Quests New enemies: Primordial/Rimebiter/Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap, Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, Cryo/Electro/Pyro Specter

Of course, there are several other minor additions and optimizations to note.

Details on Genshin Impact 2.4 patch notes

Genshin Impact

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…



All of the relevant information from this article comes from the patch notes that miHoYo listed in the above notice. There aren't any pictures in those patch notes, so some may prefer to visualize certain aspects of it down below.

All of the relevant information from this article comes from the patch notes that miHoYo listed in the above notice. There aren't any pictures in those patch notes, so some may prefer to visualize certain aspects of it down below.

New characters

Yun Jin and Shenhe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yun Jin (4-star Geo Polearm) and Shenhe (5-star Cryo Polearm) will debut in Genshin Impact 2.4. There will be two character banners to choose from at the start of this update; those two are Shenhe and Xiao's. Both banners have the same 4-star units, including Yun Jin.

New area

Enkanomiya is a new location (Image via Genshin Impact)

To unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact 2.4, Travelers must:

Be Adventure Rank 30+

Have completed "Omnipresence Over Mortals," "The Still Water's Flow," and "The Moon-Bathed Deep"

Enkanomiya counts as another region in Inazuma.

New events

Genshin Impact



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…



The Genshin Impact 2.4 patch notes mention three events:

The Genshin Impact 2.4 patch notes mention three events:

May Fortune Find You (January 25 to February 9, 2022) Flowing Lights and Colors (February 9, 2022, until the end of Genshin Impact 2.4) Fleeting Colors in Flight (January 25 to February 12, 2022)

The first event rewards Travelers with rewards if they log in at least once a day for up to seven days if they're Adventure Rank 5+. Flowing Lights and Colors is similar, as it involves the player logging in on specific dates to collect more rewards, except it only requires Adventure Rank 2+.

There will be three stages to the Fleeting Colors in Flight Event. Their dates are:

Part 1: January 25, 2022

January 25, 2022 Part 2: January 27, 2022

January 27, 2022 Part 3: January 31, 2022

This event will bestow players with Ningguang's "Orchid's Evening Gown" outfit and a free 4-star character from Liyue. It will also feature an event shop full of items, including the exclusive Lantern Rite Furnishing Blueprints.

Travelers must be Adventure Rank 28+ and have completed the Archon Quests, "A New Star Approaches," and "The Crane Returns on the Wind."

There will also be other events, such as Windtrace and A Study In Potions, for players to do.

New equipment

Genshin Impact



(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



#GenshinImpact Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new 5-star weapon that will be appearing in Version 2.4 Wishes! Let's take a look~(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1) Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new 5-star weapon that will be appearing in Version 2.4 Wishes! Let's take a look~(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/WwDa7iOiXg

The only new equipment listed in the Genshin Impact 2.4 patch notes is the Calamity Queller. It's a brand new 5-star Polearm that will be on the weapon banner that runs alongside Shenhe and Xiao's banners.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is the other 5-star weapon on that banner.

New outfits

Genshin Impact 2.4 will feature two new outfits:

"Opulent Splendor" (Keqing) "Orchid's Evening Gown" (Ningguang)

Keqing's skin is only available by spending Genesis Crystals on it. It will cost 1,350 Genesis Crystals in Genshin Impact 2.4, before costing 1,680 Genesis Crystals thereafter.

Ningguang's skin is available for free if players complete the conditions for "The Moon's Comely Brow." Otherwise, they will have to spend 1,680 Genesis Crystals in the future.

New main story

The official artwork promoting the Archon Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.4 will feature several new quests:

Archon Quest: "The Crane Returns on the Wind"

Hangout Events: Ningguang and Yun Jin

World Quests include:

The Still Water's Flow

Hereafter: The Trail of Pervases

Hereafter: All is Well

Hereafter: Return to the Mountains

The Very Special Fortune Slip

There will be more new World Quests in the 2.4 update, along with a plethora of new Daily Commissions for the players to do.

New enemies

The Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames (Image via Genshin Impact)

These are the new enemies that will debut in Genshin Impact 2.4 (that are listed in the patch notes):

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Cryo Specter

Electro Specter

Pyro Specter

Miscellaneous additions

Sacred Sakura's Favor now goes up to Level 50 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.4 will include several new items in the following categories:

Recipes

Achievements

Namecards

Furnishings

Wildlife

Fishes

Travelers can also create their own sets in the Serenitea Pot. This feature will include the ability to add and remove furnishings into a set. Also, Sacred Sakura's Favor can now be boosted to Level 50.

The Spiral Abyss will undergo a few changes (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Spiral Abyss will be updated in Genshin Impact 2.4 with new monster lineups on Floors 11 and 12. The Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder increases all allies' Normal Attack DMG by 50%. The Floor 12 Ley Line Disorder is:

"Certain opponents in this challenge possess the Honed Spirit effect, which grants them 10% Physical and All Elemental RES. When opponents with Honed Spirit take hits from attacks that are considered Normal Attack DMG, they will lose 3% Physical and All Elemental RES. A maximum of 30% of each may be lost this way. The RES lost this way will be reset every 20s."

There are also some quality-of-life updates, such as the ability to view enemy details on the Party Setup screen in the Spiral Abyss.

Adjustments and optimizations

There are other minor changes of note in Genshin Impact 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.4 will also include several optimizations and other minor changes. For example, some voice actors were altered for the English version:

David Goldstein voices Huai'an from "Astrolabos Chapter"

Dina Sherman voices Diona from Diona's Hangout Event

Crafting and Forging menus have also been updated. COGNOSPHRE PTE. LTD. will be listed as the provider for Genshin Impact on Google Play and the Samsung Galaxy Store. The Apple App Store will have a similar change in the future.

Aside from that, there are several technical and minor adjustments for players to look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.4.

