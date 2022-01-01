Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal in-game showcase of Ningguang and Keqing skin

Some Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks display several screenshots and videos covering what Ningguang and Keqing's skins will look like in the upcoming update.

The latest leaks give players even more detail about these two new skins. Ningguang's skin is known as "Orchid's Evening Gown," whereas Keqing's skin is "Opulent Splendor."

Although miHoYo did officially release some footage and details about these two new skins, there are some aspects they omitted.

Some of the newest leaks cover these topics. They include:

Profile pictures of the new outfits

Gameplay footage

New screenshots

New Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks cover what Ningguang and Keqing's skins look like in the game

The above leak shows how the profile pictures look for these two new skins. Both Ningguang and Keqing are recognizable in these outfits, with the leak also including transparent photos for fans to use.

Fortunately for Genshin Impact fans, there are more leaks to cover.

For reference's sake, the above video is most of what miHoYo officially unveiled for the public to see. There will be some noticeable differences between it and the upcoming video leaks.

Keqing's skin in Genshin Impact 2.4

A one-minute video is long enough to show players how "Opulent Splendor" looks on Keqing. The video starts with her in Liyue before advancing to the character screen, where the user rotates the camera a little. Around the 35-second mark is when Keqing starts to attack.

It then displays the following attacks in this order:

Normal Attacks Elemental Skill Charged Attack Elemental Burst

Not much happens after she uses the Elemental Burst, but it shows off enough for players to understand how this outfit works for Keqing.

Ningguang's skin in Genshin Impact 2.4

The above Genshin Impact 2.4 leak follows a similar format to Keqing's video leak. It briefly shows Ningguang in Liyue, zooms in on her outfit, and then heads toward her character screen. Her attack animations begin around the 38-second mark.

This Ningguang doesn't have her sixth Constellation, and the video doesn't show off her Charged Attack.

Screenshots of the two skins in Genshin Impact 2.4

Ningguang can be seen with her skin here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Interestingly, Ningguang's skin is shown in one of the Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks related to her Hangout Event. That photo can be seen above. However, it's not the only screenshot that shows.

Another screenshot from Ningguang's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

This image is also from Ningguang's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact 2.4. The remaining ending photos for her Hangout Event show her in her default outfit. That said, there are other non-Hangout images showing off the new Genshin Impact 2.4 skins.

Another screenshot of the Orchid's Evening Gown (Image via waffel, abc64)

This image, along with the following four upcoming photos, come from leakers waffel and abc64. The one shown above features Ningguang, whereas the upcoming ones focus on Keqing.

A screenshot showing off Keqing's skin (Image via waffel, abc64)

Another screenshot of Opulent Splendor (Image via waffel, abc64)

Yet another screenshot of Opulent Splendor (Image via waffel, abc64)

The final screenshot from this batch (Image via waffel, abc64)

It's worth noting that this batch of screenshots all focuses on the front view of these two characters. The main differences lie in their pose and background. For example, the second Keqing photo in this batch shows her thinking, whereas the last photo displays a different pose.

Obtaining these new skins

Both skins are obtainable in Genshin Impact 2.4 (Image via miHoYo)

Here is how Travelers can get the two new outfits in Genshin Impact 2.4:

Ningguang's Skin: Obtainable for free by completing "The Moon's Comely Brow" during the Fleeting Colors in Flight event. After Genshin Impact 2.4, Travelers can get it through the Character Outfit Shop (Requires Genesis Crystals)

Obtainable for free by completing "The Moon's Comely Brow" during the Fleeting Colors in Flight event. After Genshin Impact 2.4, Travelers can get it through the Character Outfit Shop (Requires Genesis Crystals) Keqing's Skin: Obtainable through the Character Outfit Shop (Requires Genesis Crystals)

