Genshin Impact 2.4 update patch notes: New area, events, skins, characters, and banners

Genshin Impact 2.4 patch up brings back the Lantern Rite festival within the game. Along with this festival, players will be greeted with various new events, quests and rewards.

Genshin Impact has released detailed patch notes for new upcoming area, events, skins, characters, and banners featured during this event. It is safe to say that by far, Lantern Rite 2022 is set to be one of the biggest patch updates ever.

Players worldwide are extremely excited about this patch update as it will bring back some fan-favorite characters after a full year of waiting. Thus, it is vital to look at everything that patch 2.4 is set to provide.

Genshin Impact 2.4 patch update is set to feature Enkanomiya along with banners for Shenhe, Ganyu, and Xiao

As mentioned earlier, the Genshin Impact patch 2.4 update is set to bring forth a lot of content for players to enjoy. It involves a new region Enkanomiya, skins for Ningguang and Keqing and a brand new character Shenhe.

The game is also set to bring in Ganyu and Xiao, two of the most wanted characters within the game. Zhongli also receives a rerun within Genshin Impact’s 2.4 patch update.

Full details regarding the various content to be featured have been listed below.

1) New Region

Enkanomiya will be the new upcoming region in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enkanomiya is the new upcoming region in Genshin Impact patch 2.4. This will be part of Inazuma and will be available right after the 2.4 patch update on January 5, 2022.

Enkanomiya will be set underwater and will feature new quests, puzzles, chests and bosses to enjoy.

2) Events

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 patch update will feature four events in total.

2.1 May Fortune Find You Daily Login Event

Daily Login event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eligibility: Adventure Rank 5 or above.

Dates: 25/1/2022 - 9/2/2022

During this event, players will be able to get 10 Intertwined Fates, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Hero's Wit simply by logging in daily.

2.2 Flowing Lights and Colors

Flowing Lights and colors event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eligibility: Adventure Rank 2 or above.

Dates: 9/2/2022 - end of version 2.4.

During this event, players will obtain 3 Intertwined Fates, 2 Fragile Resin, Mora, Talent level up materials, and more by logging in daily.

2.3 Fleeting Colors in Flight

Obtain free skins for Ningguang by playing Fleeting Colors in Flight (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eligibility: Adventure Rank 28 or Above

Dates: 25/1/2022 - 12/2/2022

Take part in this event to obtain free skin for Ningguang and a free four-star character from Liyue. During this event, players will have to complete all the conditions for "The Moon's Comely Brow" to obtain the skin.

There will also be challenge quests that will grant players Affluence Talisman, Conquest Talisman and Immaculate Talisman. Exchanging these will help players obtain the free four-star.

2.4 A Study in Potions

A study of potions event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eligibility: Adventure Rank 30 or Above and Complete Archon Quest “Farewell, Archaic Lord.”

Dates: 7/1/2022 - 17/1/2022

Rewards: Primogems, Ascension Materials, Talent Books and Hero’s Wit.

Players will have to help Monstadt's alchemist Timaeus with research in this event. Players will have to use alchemy potions and take part in challenges. There will be varying difficulties, and clearing those will allow players to obtain rewards.

2.5 Windtrace

Windtrace event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eligibility: Adventure Rank 20 or above.

Dates: 13/1/2022 - 27/1/2022

Rewards: Primogems, Ascension Materials, Talent Books, and Mora.

Windtrace is a returning event in Genshin Impact. During this event, players have to play hide and seek. One of the players will be the hunter and the others will be the rebels. The rebels can take the shape of any object in the surrounding area and make sure that the hunter does not find them.

2.6 Eight Locals Over Mountain and Seas event

Eight Locales over Mountains and Seas (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eligibility: Adventure Rank 30 or Above, Complete “Ritou Escape Plan,” which is part of Archon Quest “The Immovable God and Eternal Euthymia,” and Complete world quest “Sacred Sakura Cleansing.”

Dates: 4/2/2022 - 14/2/2022

Rewards: Primogems, Ascension Materials, Talent Books, and Hero’s Wit.

In this event, players will get a commission from Ioroi. Players will have to accompany the tanuki named Kichiboushi during this event. The adventures will be set in Monstadt and Liyue. During the adventures, the tanuki will make requests and players need to meet those to obtain the rewards.

3) Skins

Outfits for Keqing and Ningguang (Image via Genshin Impact)

3.1 Skin for Ningguang- Orchid’s Evening Gown

Players need to take part in the “Fleeting Colors in Flight” event to unlock.

3.2 Skin for Keqing- Opulent Splendor

It is purchasable from the in-game store for Genesis Crystals. It cannot be obtained for free.

4) Characters

Shenhe and Yun Jin are the new upcoming characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

4.1 New Five star character

Shenhe is set to be the new five-star cryo polearm user.

4.2 New Four-star character

Yun Jin is set to become the new four-star Geo polearm user.

5) Banners

All Four banners coming to Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

5.1 Banner Phase 1- 5/1/2022 - 25/1/2022

5.1.1 The Transcendent One Returns

Shenhe (5 Star)

Ningguang, Yun Jin and Chongyun (4 Stars)

5.1.2 Invitation to Mundane Life

Xiao (5 Star)

Ningguang, Yun Jin and Chongyun (4 Stars)

5.2 Banner Phase 2 - 26/1/2022- end of version 2.4

5.2.1 Gentry of Hermitage

Zhongli (5 Star)

Xingqiu, Beidou and Yanfei (4 Stars)

5.2.2 Adrift in the Harbor

Ganyu (5 Star)

Xingqiu, Beidou and Yanfei (4 Stars)

6) Weapons

Calamity Queller is the new upcoming weapon in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact patch 2.4 will bring forth a new polearm called Calamity Queller. This will be the best slot weapon for Shenhe. However, it will also be viable for Xiao and other characters.

7) Story Quests

Genshin Impact will get a new story quest and two hangout events (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be a new story quest and two new hangout events with the next patch. The names of the same have been listed below:

Archon Quest- The Crane Returns to the World

Ningguang Hangout Quest

Yun Jin Hanout Quest

8) New enemies

Genshin Impact is set to receive a bunch of new enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new region Enkanomiya features many new enemies in the game:

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap

Abyss Lectar: Fathomless Flames

Cryo Specter

Electro Specter

Pyro Specter

9) Other additions

Players will be able to upgrade the Sacred Sakura tree even further (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 2.4 patch update for Genshin Impact will include the following as well:

Recipes

New Achievement categories

New Namecards

New Furnishing

New Fishes and Wildlife

Sacred Sakura Tree can be upgraded to level 50

Lineup and abyss blessing changes to Spiral Abyss Floor 11 and 12

New Shortcut Wheel Changes

Controller compatibility option

Weapon Enhancement and Forging Page display changes

10) Optimizations

Additional optimizations coming to the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, Genshin Impact patch 2.4 is set to bring forth a lot of optimization options:

Adjustments to character animation of a few polearm and claymore users

Enemies will not block attacks from Bow and Catalyst users

Changes to a few quest and NPC voice-overs

Gynostic Hymn claiming rules have been switched (players cannot buy and claim rewards across devices. In other words, they cannot buy it on PC and claim on PlayStation and vice versa).

Synchronized lip movement for Japanese, Korean and English voiceovers

Reduced Quest difficulty of "Fang of Watatsumi"

Enemy camps near Liyue's Lisha area has been adjusted on account of a new world quest

