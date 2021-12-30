miHoYo reveals Genshin Impact 2.4 pre-installation date and time

Travelers can pre-install the Genshin Impact 2.4 update on December 30, 2021, at 19:00 or thereafter.

miHoYo officially revealed this information in the in-game notices under "Pre-Installation Function Coming..." Travelers are not required to pre-install the game if they don't wish to, but it will save them some time downloading everything when Genshin Impact 2.4 launches.

Genshin Impact 2.4 should arrive on January 5, 2022, giving players several days to pre-install several of that update's contents. Some things that players can look forward to in that update are:

Shenhe and Yun Jin as playable characters

Enkanomiya as a new explorable location

Lantern Rite event

Genshin Impact 2.4's pre-installation date and time

The in-game notice detailing all of the relevant information (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above in-game notice displays the pre-installation details that some Travelers might wish to know. It also reminds them that mobile players cannot play the game while pre-installing Genshin Impact 2.4, but PC players can do both simultaneously. The rest of the notice goes over how gamers can pre-install the upcoming update.

Method 1 for Pre-Installing Genshin Impact 2.4 (Android & iOS)

Pre-installing any Genshin Impact update on Android and iOS devices has been the same for over a year. To do so, players must do the following:

Log in to Genshin Impact. Bring up the Paimon Menu (the in-game pause screen). Click on Settings (it looks like a gear icon on the left side). Click on Other. Click on Pre-Install Now next to Pre-Install Resource Package. If the player has enough space on their device, they should confirm it. Otherwise, they must make room for Genshin Impact 2.4's update.

The pre-installation of Genshin Impact 2.4 will then begin, and players must patiently wait for it to finish. Once it's done, they can resume playing the game however they please.

Method 2 for Pre-Installing Genshin Impact 2.4

Another method to pre-installing Genshin Impact 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second method may be preferable for some players. To do it, boot up Genshin Impact, but don't "tap to begin" just yet. Instead, there should be an icon on the bottom left resembling a cloud with the text, Pre-Install Resource Package; click on it.

Like before, Travelers only have to wait for it to finish to be done with the pre-installation of Genshin Impact 2.4.

Method 3 for Pre-Installing Genshin Impact 2.4 (PC)

What the current game launcher looks like (Image via miHoYo)

Around December 30, 2021, at 19:00, there should be an update to the game launcher on PC. Travelers merely have to update the game launcher and then click on the yellow cloud icon with Game Pre-Installation written next to it.

That yellow cloud icon will appear to the left of the launch button. Travelers need to remember that regardless of the method they choose to use, they must wait until December 30, 2021, at 19:00 server time to begin Pre-Installation.

They have any date between December 30, 2021, to January 5, 2022, to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.4.

Edited by R. Elahi