Genshin Impact 2.4 Primogems calculation (F2P): 11000+ Primogems worth Intertwined Fates

There will be two character banners in the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.4. Xiao is one of the most coveted units in the game because of his unique playstyle and strong DPS potential. In comparison, Shenhe is a Cryo support character, beneficial for teams with another Cryo DPS.

Both characters will be on a different banner but available simultaneously, making it hard for players to choose which banner to wish for. However, both event banners will use the same currency, Intertwined Fate.

Getting 11000+ Primogems worth of Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, one Intertwined Fate can be obtained in exchange for 160 Primogems. The Fate can be used for Event Wish and Epitome Invocation banners.

Below is an overview of how users can accumulate Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact version 2.4:

Version 2.5 livestream redemption codes = 300 Primogems Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Issue Fix Compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems Gnostic Hymn = 4 Intertwined Fate (Worth 640 Primogems) + 680 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 10 Intertwined Fates (Worth 1600 Primogems) Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems New Map Enkanomiya = 300 Primogems Sacred Sakura = 2 Intertwined Fates (Worth 320 Primogems) New Events = 1680 Primogems Login Event = 10 Intertwined Fates (Worth 1600 Primogems) New Achievements = 100 Primogems Character Test Run = 80 Primogems Hangout Event = 120 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check in = 80 Primogems

Overall, F2P gamers can expect to obtain 11100 Primogems while P2P gamers can get 12420 Primogems worth of Intertwined Fates.

Detailed guide to obtaining Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact 2.4

1) Version 2.5 livestream redemption codes

Redemption code for the previous live stream (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact livestream is the most anticipated program for the community because it not only provides crucial information for the next update but also new redemption codes. With three new codes, players can redeem them to gain 300 Primogems instantly.

2) Maintenance Compensation

Primogems compensation during version 1.5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

After five hours of maintenance for version 2.4, players can get 300 Primogems.

3) Issue Fix Compensation

Aside from the maintenance, there is also an Issue Fix compensation that will reward Genshin Impact users with another 300 Primogems. They can claim this rare currency from their in-game mail.

4) Daily Commissions

Complete Daily Commissions for Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will last for 42 days. Players can complete the Daily Commission each day to secure a total of 2520 Primogems.

5) Gnostic Hymn

Intertwined Fates from the Gnostic Hymn Battle Pass (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can only obtain Intertwined Fates from the paid version of the Battle Pass: Gnostic Hymn. By spending a little cash, they can receive four Intertwined Fates and 680 Primogems.

6) Stardust Exchange

Buy Intertwined Fates from the Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Stardust Exchange is an excellent shop for players to obtain Fates. Combining January and February, every gamer can buy ten Intertwined Fates worth 1600 Primogems.

7) Spiral Abyss

Assuming users can complete the Spiral Abyss with 36 stars three times in version 2.4, they will receive 1800 Primogems.

8) New Map Enkanomiya

min | ayato when 🦋🔥 @HUTAO1ST not to be emotional but enkanomiya and the way they described it was so breathtaking it made me tear up not to be emotional but enkanomiya and the way they described it was so breathtaking it made me tear up https://t.co/JspODEPxXd

Enkanomiya is a new area that will be added to Genshin Impact 2.4. Although not explicitly stated, players can expect new sources of Primogems by opening treasure chests, completing challenges, and so on. Altogether assuming, gamers may be able to farm 300 Primogems.

9) Sacred Sakura

Intertwined Fates at Level 50 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sacred Sakura's Favor in Genshin Impact is currently locked until level 40 and may be able to increase to level 50 in the next version. The reward that players will receive when reaching level 50 is two Intertwined Fates.

10) New Events

Four new events will be added to Genshin Impact 2.4. Assuming all of them provide 420 Primogems, users can receive a total of 1680 Primogems.

11) Login Event

A Login Event called 'May Fortune Find You' will reward players with ten Intertwined Fates by checking in to Genshin Impact during the event period.

12) New Achievements

New area means new achievements (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enkanomiya may bring new achievements for gamers to complete. Hopefully, they can obtain at least 100 Primogems by finding and fulfilling the tasks.

13) Character Test Run

Enviosity @Enviosity NEW 2.4 BANNERS IN GENSHIN IMPACT



BUT WHERE'S MY BOY TARTAGLIA? NEW 2.4 BANNERS IN GENSHIN IMPACTBUT WHERE'S MY BOY TARTAGLIA? https://t.co/jFDJ3VsIK2

Four 5-star characters will have their own test runs and reward players with 20 Primogems each post-completion.

14) Hangout Event

daily geo characters ☄️ @dailygeotwt GEO WOMEN NATION WE WON !! all geo girls will have a hangout event when 2.4 arrives !! GEO WOMEN NATION WE WON !! all geo girls will have a hangout event when 2.4 arrives !! https://t.co/cl9CikPZ8O

A new Hangout Event will be added, featuring Ningguang and Yun Jin. This means players will get a total of 120 Primogems.

15) HoYoLAB daily check-in

Primogems from daily check-in (Image via Genshin Impact)

Over 42 days in Genshin Impact 2.4, users will receive 80 Primogems by continuously checking into HoYoLAB.

Also Read Article Continues below

Primogems can be converted to Intertwined Fates by going to the Shop and the Purchase With Primogems option in Genshin Impact. However, players need to be careful not to accidentally click on and choose Acquaint Fate instead.

Edited by Ravi Iyer