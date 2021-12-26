Genshin Impact 2.4 Primogems calculation: Get 14000+ Primogems worth fates

With the end of the Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream, players have received both new redemption codes and tons of information regarding the next update patch. The revelation of the next character banners will prepare players to save their Primogems to wish for the characters they wanted.
Farming Primogems is an obligation for every F2P player in Genshin Impact as it is a rare currency and was used in pulling for a character or weapon in a banner. In the 2.4 update, new methods to collect Primogems will be added to Genshin Impact. Therefore, F2P gamers need to take advantage of this opportunity to stockpile their Primogems.
How to get fates worth 14000+ Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.4 update
The list below provides an overview of how F2P players can collect Primogems during the entire Genshin Impact 2.4 update duration.
- Version 2.5 live stream redemption codes = 300 Primogems
- Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems
- Issue Fix Compensation = 300 Primogems
- Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems
- Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fate (Worth 800 Primogems)
- Stardust Exchange = 10 Intertwined Fates + 10 Acquaint Fates (Worth 3200 Primogems)
- Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems
- New Map Enkanomiya = 1000 Primogems
- Sacred Sakura = 2 Intertwined Fates + 4 Acquaint Fates (Worth 960 Primogems)
- New Events = 1680 Primogems
- Login Event = 10 Intertwined Fates (Worth 1600 Primogems)
- New Achievements = 100 Primogems
- Character Test Run = 160 Primogems
- HoYoLAB daily check in = 80 Primogems
Based on the overview above, F2P Genshin Impact players should collect approximately 14800 Primogems worth of Fates.
A detailed guide to obtain 14800 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.4
1) Version 2.5 live stream redemption codes
Genshin Impact players can expect a special program a few weeks before the version 2.5 update. In the live stream, viewers can obtain three new redemption codes that will provide them with 300 Primogems.
2) Maintenance Compensation
After the maintenance for version 2.4 is complete, players will receive a minimum of 300 Primogems as compensation when the server is down.
3) Issue Fix Compensation
Aside from the maintenance compensation, gamers will also get another 300 Primogems for the issue fix compensation. Both rewards can be claimed from Genshin Impact's in-game mail.
4) Daily Commissions
Each version of Genshin Impact usually lasts for 42 days (6 weeks). Within the duration, players can gain up to 2520 Primogems by completing their Daily Commissions every day.
5) Battle Pass
Soujourner's Battle Pass rewards are available to F2P gamers. There are a total of 50 levels in BP. Players will receive one Acquaint Fate at levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50. To put it another way, F2P players can obtain five Acquaint Fates worth 800 Primogems.
6) Stardust Exchange
Stardust Exchange from the Shop can supply five Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates per month. Players can receive 10 Intertwined Fates and 10 Acquaint Fates worth 3200 Primogems by combining the Fates purchased between January and February.
7) Spiral Abyss
Spiral Abyss will reset three times in Genshin Impact version 2.4. If players manage to clear the abyss with 36 stars in a single cycle, they can earn 600 Primogems. Thus, players can obtain a total of 1800 Primogems from the abyss in version 2.4.
8) New Map Enkanomiya
A new area, Enkanomiya, will be added to Genshin Impact 2.4. With this addition, there will be new treasure chests, challenges, shrines, and puzzles that will provide Primogems. Assuming altogether, the Travelers may be able to get 1000 Primogems.
9) Sacred Sakura
Currently, the Sacred Sakura's Favor is restricted to level 40. The remaining ten levels may be unlocked in version 2.4. By leveling it to level 50, players will be rewarded with 2 Intertwined Fates and 4 Acquaint Fates worth 960 Primogems.
10) New Events
During the 2.4 live stream, it was stated that the next version would have four new events. Although the quantity of Primogems awarded is not specified, it is reasonable to presume that each event will award 420 Primogems to players.
As a result, clearing all of the events will provide F2P players with a total of 1680 Primogems.
10) Login Event
A new Login Event which coincides with the Lantern Rite event will also be offered to players, providing 10 Intertwined Fates worth 1600 Primogems.
11) New Achievements
In version 2.4, Genshin Impact may add a new addition to the achievement page for the Enkanomiya area. Players can earn up to 100 Primogems if they can find and finish all tasks.
12) Character Test Run
Four 5-star characters will have their banner in version 2.4. They will have their own test run that will reward players with 20 Primogems once they complete it. In total, Genshin Impact gamers will obtain 80 Primogems after completing all test runs.
13) HoYoLAB daily check-in
Players will obtain 20 Primogems through the HoYoLab Check-in four times during the course of 42 days in Genshin Impact 2.4. In other words, they can receive a total of 80 Primogems.
For F2P gamers, Genshin Impact 2.4 can provide around 14800 Primogems. This is fantastic news for Genshin Impact gamers who are going for any 5-star characters in version 2.4.