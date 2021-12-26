Judy Alice Lee and Koiwai Kotori to voice Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

Yun Jin is one of the new characters who is going to be released along with Shenhe in Genshin Impact’s 2.4 patch update.

During the livestream that was held on December 26, 2021 Yun Jin's English and Japanese voice actors were revealed as well. Judy Alice Lee will be her English voice actor and Koiwai Kotori will be her Japanese voice actor.

Yun Jin is set to be a Geo polearm user who is going to perform the role of a support character. However, she is also going to be a very interesting character lore wise, making the choice of her voice a crucial one.

Genshin Impact VA's of Yun Jin and their past works

Yun Jin was revealed in Genshin Impact’s 2.4 livestream as the owner of an opera house making her character quite affluent in singing and performing.

Judy Alice Lee has been cast as Yun Jin's English voice actor. She is someone who has been the voice behind several characters across a variety of games.

Enviosity @Enviosity WAIT MIHOYO IS GIVING AWAY A FREE YUN JIN WITH 2.4 ? WAIT MIHOYO IS GIVING AWAY A FREE YUN JIN WITH 2.4 ? https://t.co/rsmwmUICZa

Judy Alice Lee has lent her voice to games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Call of Duty: Cold War. She was also part of Legends of Runeterra and Star Wars: The Old Republic. Her most prominent work has been in the Fallout series where the character she voiced played a prominent role.

Yun Jin’s Japanese voice actor, on the other hand, has been involved in the anime industry for a long time. Koiwai Kotori has been involved with Psycho Pass, Mob Psycho, Seven Deadly Sins and Blue Exorcist. Therefore, she is no stranger to being involved with high profile projects.

Considering the accolades of both the English and Japanese voice actors of Yun Jin, it will definitely be an exciting aspect for fans of Genshin Impact. Apart from that, Yun Jin’s voice lines in the game involve actual opera songs. Thus, her idle animations will be some of the best that the game has ever shown.

Also Read Article Continues below

Yun Jin will be available for players with patch 2.4 that will be released on January 5, 2022. Players will also be able to get a free copy of Yun Jin from an event that is going to be happening along with 2.4’s Lantern Rite event.

Edited by Danyal Arabi