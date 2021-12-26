Genshin Impact 2.4 Redeem Codes: How to redeem 300 primogems for free

Genshin Impact’s special program livestream for patch update 2.4 has finally concluded.

As per custom, during the livestream miHoYo gave away three redeem codes for a total of 300 primogems along with a bunch of other goodies. Therefore, knowing how to redeem the codes is of utmost importance.

Furthermore, the codes only remain active for a limited duration. Therefore, claiming the codes as soon as possible is over is highly recommended.

Genshin Impact redeem codes for free primogeems (December 26)

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 livestream revealed three codes for players to claim. The codes along with the rewards have been listed below.

1. Code 1: SA7V2DRZGAU5 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore)

2. Code 2: PSNVJURZZSD9 (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

3. (To be updated shortly!)

How to claim the rewards

The above codes, once claimed, will provide players with the rewards immediately in their in-game mail. Codes, however, can be claimed through two different methods. One of them is the in-game method, while the second one is the website method.

Website Method

In order to claim the codes through this method, players will need to visit the official Genshin Impact website. On that website, they will need to go to the redeem codes section as shown in the image below.

Website method of redeeming code (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once they reach this page, they can input the respective details and press “Redeem”.

In-Game Method

In order to claim the code through the in-game method, players will need to go to the settings tab. Inside the settings tab, you need to go to the “Account” section and then click on "Redeem code".

In that section, you can paste the code, click on “Exchange” and the rewards will be claimed.

In-game method of redeeming code (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 patch update will bring in Shenhe and Yun Jin. Apart from this, characters like Xiao are getting reruns as well. This means that players will need every bit of primogems that they can get. These 300 primogems might not be enough, but something is better than nothing.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha