Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream: Redeem codes, Shenhe release date, and Xiao rerun announcement expected

Genshin Impact 2.4 update is right around the corner, but players are more excited for the livestream that will take place today.

As usual, the Special Program will cover all upcoming content, including characters, events, reruns, and more. Also, players can expect to receive three codes that will grant them free primogems.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/yA5NIFN31m

Here are some major announcements that should be made through the Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream.

Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream to announce Shenhe release date and Xiao/Ganyu rerun date

New characters and rerun banners are always the biggest highlights of a Genshin Impact update and the upcoming 2.4 patch will be no exception.

Ahead of the 2.3 update, miHoYo had already revealed Shenhe and Yun Jin. Leakers and prominent content creators further added that Shenhe is a five-star Cryo Polearm character while Yun Jin is a four-star Geo support character.

In addition to the new Polearm characters, players can look forward to two simultaneous rerun banners yet again. This time around, leakers have suggested that Xiao and Ganyu return together.

However, some fans and leakers have also hinted that Xiao, Shenhe and Yun Jin will arrive in the first phase of the 2.4 update. There will be dual re-run banners for Ganyu and Zhongli in the second phase.

Having said that, there's no way to confirm the rerun banners and their release dates in Genshin Impact yet because banners are always subject to change. The 2.4 live stream should confirm the returning characters and their release date.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains

Yun Jin is the 4 star (you can also get free Yun Jin from Lantern Rite event)

Banner 2: Zhongli / Ganyu

4 stars are unknown at the moment



#原神 #GenshinImpact Banner 1: Shenhe / XiaoYun Jin is the 4 star (you can also get free Yun Jin from Lantern Rite event)Banner 2: Zhongli / Ganyu4 stars are unknown at the moment Banner 1: Shenhe / Xiao Yun Jin is the 4 star (you can also get free Yun Jin from Lantern Rite event)Banner 2: Zhongli / Ganyu4 stars are unknown at the moment#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/Q9dX9QOnSp

Redeem codes in Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream

Genshin Impact leaves no opportunity to reward players when they participate in live events and Special Programs. Like every previous live stream, the upcoming 2.4 live stream will drop three Redeem codes.

Each redeem code grants 100 Primogems to players, meaning that a total of 300 free Primogems can be collected after watching the stream.

wendy @ZHONGL15 when’s that genshin livestream that tells us characters for next update and gives primo when’s that genshin livestream that tells us characters for next update and gives primo

Apart from the announcements mentioned above, the Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream should also throw some light on the Enkanomiya region, new world bosses, and events, among other things.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is live, and Arataki Itto's banner has finally recovered after poor sales on the first day. The five-star Geo Claymore user has taken the community by storm through his looks and personality.

Edited by Srijan Sen