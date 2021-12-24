Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream date and time for all regions: EST, UTC, CEST, GMT, and more

Genshin Impact has finally announced that the 2.4 livestream will take place this Sunday. The highly-anticipated Special Program will give players a sneak peek at upcoming content in the game.

Genshin Impact is undoubtedly a global game now, and this article mentions the date and time of the 2.4 live stream for all prominent regions.

Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream date and time for all regions

As per the official announcement, the Special Program for Genshin Impact version 2.4 will premiere on the official Twitch channel on December 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5).

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

Here are the time conversions for players living in different regions:

Eastern Time - December 26 at 7:00 AM

- December 26 at 7:00 AM UTC Time - December 26 at 12:00 PM

- December 26 at 12:00 PM CEST - December 26 at 2:00 PM

- December 26 at 2:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time- December 26 at 12:00 PM

December 26 at 12:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - December 26 at 11:00 PM

- December 26 at 11:00 PM Australian Central Time - December 26 at 10:30 PM

- December 26 at 10:30 PM Central European Time - December 26 at 1:00 PM

- December 26 at 1:00 PM Central Time- December 26 at 6:00 AM

December 26 at 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time - December 26 at 5:30 PM

- December 26 at 5:30 PM Pacific Standard Time - December 26 at 4:00 AM

- December 26 at 4:00 AM Western European Time- December 26 at 12:00 PM

The Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream will reveal three codes that grant 100 Primogems each. Hence, players who are running low on Primogems should definitely watch the Special Program for 300 Primogems.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream?

It is safe to assume that patch 2.4 will be one of the best Genshin Impact updates ever. It will not only introduce two new characters called Yun Jin and Shenhe, but also a new region named Enkanomiya.

The Enkanomiya region is similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago that was temporarily added with the 1.6 update. However, the underground region from Inazuma will stay permanently and players will love exploring it amidst alternating time cycles.

Lastly, the rerun banners for patch 2.4 are expected to feature Ganyu, Xiao and Zhongli. While Ganyu and Xiao re runs have been confirmed by many prominent leakers, Zhongli's return is still doubtful.

All in all, the Genshin Impact community should buckle up for a plethora of exciting changes with the 2.4 patch. Several quality of life changes will be included in the upcoming update as well, as they were revealed recently through a Developer's Discussion post.

