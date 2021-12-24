Genshin Impact 2.4 banner order: Xiao rerun, Shenhe release date, and leaks you must know

Several new characters will appear in Genshin Impact 2.4, and thanks to a recent leak, the banner order may already be revealed.

Yun Jin and Shenhe are expected to make their official debuts in version 2.4 of Genshin Impact. Furthermore, rumors have pointed to rerun banners for Xiao, Ganyu, and possibly Zhongli as well. Now, because of a trusted insider, the banner order has been partially leaked.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals character banner order for version 2.4

A trusted leaker, Lumie, recently revealed the character banners that will begin when Genshin Impact 2.4 goes live. According to Lumie, version 2.4 will begin with Shenhe's banner and a Xiao rerun banner. This implies that Shenhe's release date will be January 5, 2022.

After these banners end, reruns may begin for Zhongli and/or Ganyu. Lumie didn't predict these banners specifically, but rerun rumors have centered around Xiao and these two characters. Moreover, another leaker who revealed Ningguang's upcoming skin has indicated simultaneous reruns for Zhongli and Ganyu.

Nothing to say @Papatronic_c It is true.



There are 3 banners rerun in 2.4 It is true.There are 3 banners rerun in 2.4 https://t.co/2leogCoSfK

In version 2.3, Genshin Impact ran simultaneous character banners for the first time ever, although both were reruns. With Itto's introduction, it appeared as though new characters would appear without a partner banner. However, if Lumie is right, then Shenhe will be released alongside a rerun.

If Xiao and Shenhe do kick off version 2.4, this could have some implications for future Genshin Impact banners. It may be the case that multiple character banners are active at once, regardless of whether a new character has been added.

Zhang Hao Chen @CRZIFY @Papatronic_c Ganyu with Shenhe and Xiao and Zhongli… everyone gonna go broke. Then Yae in the next patch? With Kazuha rerun? Lord god protect your wallets. All the most wanted characters are dropping back 2 back 2 back @Papatronic_c Ganyu with Shenhe and Xiao and Zhongli… everyone gonna go broke. Then Yae in the next patch? With Kazuha rerun? Lord god protect your wallets. All the most wanted characters are dropping back 2 back 2 back

Among the 2.4 banners, Genshin Impact fans can expect Yun Jin to appear as a new 4-star character. She's confirmed to be a Geo polearm character, though leaks are yet to indicate which banner will feature the opera singer.

For official news on the 2.4 banners, Genshin Impact fans should tune in to the update livestream this sunday. The program will air at 7:00 AM on December 26, where viewers can watch on Twitch.

During this livestream, Genshin Impact will likely reveal all the 2.4 character banners as well as the new content coming in the update.

