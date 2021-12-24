×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact 2.4 banner order: Xiao rerun, Shenhe release date, and leaks you must know

Leaks suggest Genshin Impact 2.4 will begin with Shenhe and Xiao banners. (Image via Sportskeeda)
Leaks suggest Genshin Impact 2.4 will begin with Shenhe and Xiao banners. (Image via Sportskeeda)
Michael Bockemuehl
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 24, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Feature

Several new characters will appear in Genshin Impact 2.4, and thanks to a recent leak, the banner order may already be revealed.

Yun Jin and Shenhe are expected to make their official debuts in version 2.4 of Genshin Impact. Furthermore, rumors have pointed to rerun banners for Xiao, Ganyu, and possibly Zhongli as well. Now, because of a trusted insider, the banner order has been partially leaked.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals character banner order for version 2.4

[2.4 LEAK]First Banner: Shenhe + Xiao (probably with Yun Jin)via: LumieWe don't know about second banner, but we have some rumors about: Ganyu + Zhongli (NOT CONFIRMED)#GenshinImpact #原神 #xiao #shenhe #yunjin #ganyu #zhongli https://t.co/Xk2YJiD0SL

A trusted leaker, Lumie, recently revealed the character banners that will begin when Genshin Impact 2.4 goes live. According to Lumie, version 2.4 will begin with Shenhe's banner and a Xiao rerun banner. This implies that Shenhe's release date will be January 5, 2022.

After these banners end, reruns may begin for Zhongli and/or Ganyu. Lumie didn't predict these banners specifically, but rerun rumors have centered around Xiao and these two characters. Moreover, another leaker who revealed Ningguang's upcoming skin has indicated simultaneous reruns for Zhongli and Ganyu.

It is true.There are 3 banners rerun in 2.4 https://t.co/2leogCoSfK
Banner 1: Shenhe + XiaoBanner 2: Daddy + Ganyu twitter.com/Papatronic_c/s…

In version 2.3, Genshin Impact ran simultaneous character banners for the first time ever, although both were reruns. With Itto's introduction, it appeared as though new characters would appear without a partner banner. However, if Lumie is right, then Shenhe will be released alongside a rerun.

If Xiao and Shenhe do kick off version 2.4, this could have some implications for future Genshin Impact banners. It may be the case that multiple character banners are active at once, regardless of whether a new character has been added.

@Papatronic_c Ganyu with Shenhe and Xiao and Zhongli… everyone gonna go broke. Then Yae in the next patch? With Kazuha rerun? Lord god protect your wallets. All the most wanted characters are dropping back 2 back 2 back

Among the 2.4 banners, Genshin Impact fans can expect Yun Jin to appear as a new 4-star character. She's confirmed to be a Geo polearm character, though leaks are yet to indicate which banner will feature the opera singer.

For official news on the 2.4 banners, Genshin Impact fans should tune in to the update livestream this sunday. The program will air at 7:00 AM on December 26, where viewers can watch on Twitch.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

During this livestream, Genshin Impact will likely reveal all the 2.4 character banners as well as the new content coming in the update.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी