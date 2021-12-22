Genshin Impact leaks about Yelan being a crossbow user are false, clarifies leaker

Leaks have revealed plenty of characters to arrive in Genshin Impact, and one who's still yet to be released is Yelan.

Yelan is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, according to leaks, and she may resemble Fu Hua from another miHoYo game, Honkai Impact 3rd. Leaks initially indicated that Yelan will use a new type of weapon, the crossbow. However, leakers have spoken again on this matter, and it's now likely that she uses the familiar bow weapon instead.

Genshin Impact leakers point to Yelan as a bow-user instead of the rumored crossbow

Project Celestia @projectcelestia [Correction] [1] We previously made a tweet regarding the unreleased character "Yelan"'s weapon type.



Due to rash analysis, we incorrectly stated her weapon as a new type: "crossbow", however all bow users have mentions of crossbow in their data.



We apologize for this mistake. [Correction] [1] We previously made a tweet regarding the unreleased character "Yelan"'s weapon type. Due to rash analysis, we incorrectly stated her weapon as a new type: "crossbow", however all bow users have mentions of crossbow in their data.We apologize for this mistake.

The idea of a new weapon type is certainly exciting to many Genshin Impact fans. However, Yelan is now more likely to wield one of the existing weapon choices in the game.

As Project Celestia explains above, leaks had been a little hasty when declaring Yelan as a crossbow-user. Evidently, all bow-users have "crossbow" mentioned somewhere in their data. Yelan's data is likely continuing this trend, meaning she will be released as a bow-user instead.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia [2] As per Dimbreath's analysis, "Yelan" is currently stated to be a bow user, not a crossbow user as we incorrectly tweeted. [2] As per Dimbreath's analysis, "Yelan" is currently stated to be a bow user, not a crossbow user as we incorrectly tweeted.

Despite Yelan being a regular bow-user, there's still hope that she's unique in possessing the Dendro element. Two leakers, Uncle Dolphin and Sukuna, posted lists of leaks that hint at Yelan being a Dendro character. These leak lists, however, have several untrue predictions, so it's uncertain if this Yelan-Dendro claim is true.

misa @gg4nyu if the number 6 is true then will yelan be the first dendro character introduced in 2.4?\ 😭 if the number 6 is true then will yelan be the first dendro character introduced in 2.4?\ 😭 https://t.co/d6Nj7Ke6Cr

Chiaki 🌸 Preggers 🤰 @ChiakiImpact Genshin Leaks

Finally some YAE LEAKS!!!!! 😭😭😭



I've been searching for many days and finally today is the day I get to see some leaks for Yae 🥺❤ Genshin LeaksFinally some YAE LEAKS!!!!! 😭😭😭I've been searching for many days and finally today is the day I get to see some leaks for Yae 🥺❤ https://t.co/NrAZkUVIOV

Dendro characters will arrive in the game at some point, possibly in context with Sumeru. Though the leaks above are rather rough, many players speculate that Yelan will be one such character. Dendro elemental reactions are rumored for Genshin Impact 2.4, so new characters from this element may arrive in version 2.5 or later.

Regardless of Yelan's weapon or Vision, the crossbow idea may still be on the table. Another leaker, UBatcha, revealed that the Genshin Impact team has been discussing new types of weapons. The crossbow, allegedly, is one such weapon in discussion.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1

I'm not sure what exactly will make it to release and what will be cut during dev Project Celestia @projectcelestia



There are traces of data of Yelan as a crossbow (not bow) lady character. Yae Miko's character data was also updated which may indicate her upcoming release.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.4 BETA] Character DataThere are traces of data of Yelan as a crossbow (not bow) lady character. Yae Miko's character data was also updated which may indicate her upcoming release.※ Subject to change. [2.4 BETA] Character DataThere are traces of data of Yelan as a crossbow (not bow) lady character. Yae Miko's character data was also updated which may indicate her upcoming release.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia I mentioned a new weapon type before. There are actually Multiple new weapon types being discussed, the crossbow is one of them.I'm not sure what exactly will make it to release and what will be cut during dev twitter.com/projectcelesti… I mentioned a new weapon type before. There are actually Multiple new weapon types being discussed, the crossbow is one of them.I'm not sure what exactly will make it to release and what will be cut during dev twitter.com/projectcelesti…

Also Read Article Continues below

Crossbows and other weapon types may still arrive in Genshin Impact, but it's unclear when this may occur. Ahead of the 2.4 update, players can look forward to more of the same weapons, with Shenhe and Yun Jin soon to become polearm-wielding characters.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider