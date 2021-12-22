Genshin Impact leaks about Yelan being a crossbow user are false, clarifies leaker

Leaks have revealed plenty of characters to arrive in Genshin Impact, and one who's still yet to be released is Yelan.
Yelan is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, according to leaks, and she may resemble Fu Hua from another miHoYo game, Honkai Impact 3rd. Leaks initially indicated that Yelan will use a new type of weapon, the crossbow. However, leakers have spoken again on this matter, and it's now likely that she uses the familiar bow weapon instead.
Genshin Impact leakers point to Yelan as a bow-user instead of the rumored crossbow
The idea of a new weapon type is certainly exciting to many Genshin Impact fans. However, Yelan is now more likely to wield one of the existing weapon choices in the game.
As Project Celestia explains above, leaks had been a little hasty when declaring Yelan as a crossbow-user. Evidently, all bow-users have "crossbow" mentioned somewhere in their data. Yelan's data is likely continuing this trend, meaning she will be released as a bow-user instead.
Despite Yelan being a regular bow-user, there's still hope that she's unique in possessing the Dendro element. Two leakers, Uncle Dolphin and Sukuna, posted lists of leaks that hint at Yelan being a Dendro character. These leak lists, however, have several untrue predictions, so it's uncertain if this Yelan-Dendro claim is true.
Dendro characters will arrive in the game at some point, possibly in context with Sumeru. Though the leaks above are rather rough, many players speculate that Yelan will be one such character. Dendro elemental reactions are rumored for Genshin Impact 2.4, so new characters from this element may arrive in version 2.5 or later.
Regardless of Yelan's weapon or Vision, the crossbow idea may still be on the table. Another leaker, UBatcha, revealed that the Genshin Impact team has been discussing new types of weapons. The crossbow, allegedly, is one such weapon in discussion.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Crossbows and other weapon types may still arrive in Genshin Impact, but it's unclear when this may occur. Ahead of the 2.4 update, players can look forward to more of the same weapons, with Shenhe and Yun Jin soon to become polearm-wielding characters.