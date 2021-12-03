Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: New Dendro elemental reactions and Pyro Abyss Lector gameplay revealed

Leaks from the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta continue to surface, having now revealed Dendro's reactions as well as a new Abyssal enemy.

Genshin Impact players have had little interaction with the Dendro element thus far. Apart from some Slimes and Samachurls, Dendro has been absent from the game.

However, two new elemental reactions have been found in version 2.4, likely based on Dendro. While players learn these new reactions in the next update, a new Abyss Lector may also provide a good challenge.

Genshin Impact leakers reveal Dendro reactions in version 2.4

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Codenames of reactions Overgrow and Overdose have been added to game data.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.4 BETA] Elemental ReactionsCodenames of reactions Overgrow and Overdose have been added to game data.※ Subject to change. [2.4 BETA] Elemental ReactionsCodenames of reactions Overgrow and Overdose have been added to game data.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

There are currently no Dendro characters in Genshin Impact, with none being predicted for version 2.4 either. Despite this, the next update may introduce Dendro's reactions with other elements.

According to leaks, Overgrow and Overdose will be two Dendro-based reactions starting in Genshin Impact 2.4. Dendro and Pyro already cause the Burning reaction, so players are left to speculate between the remaining elements that create these effects.

gece ✧ @dottoremain @projectcelestia im assuming overgrow is dendro + hudro and overdose is ... dendro + electro ? @projectcelestia im assuming overgrow is dendro + hudro and overdose is ... dendro + electro ?

Decoy @shohlution2

+ Pyro = Burning

+ Hydro = Overgrow

+ Electro = Overdose

+ Cryo = ?

+ Anemo = Swirl

+ Geo = Crystallize



idk i tried @projectcelestia Dendro+ Pyro = Burning+ Hydro = Overgrow+ Electro = Overdose+ Cryo = ?+ Anemo = Swirl+ Geo = Crystallizeidk i tried @projectcelestia Dendro + Pyro = Burning+ Hydro = Overgrow+ Electro = Overdose+ Cryo = ?+ Anemo = Swirl+ Geo = Crystallizeidk i tried

Many players are speculating that Dendro and Hydro will create the Overgrow reaction, since plants "grow" with water. Meanwhile, Overdose will probably happen when either Cryo or Electro mixes with Dendro.

Geo and Anemo create Crystallize and Swirl, respectively, in every reaction thus far. Genshin Impact could do something new though, as there's no telling whether these elements will create a unique reaction with Dendro.

farhah @farhqhh @projectcelestia I really hope geo got some elemental reaction with dendro cause yk geo=soil=plants. Bye- @projectcelestia I really hope geo got some elemental reaction with dendro cause yk geo=soil=plants. Bye-

More leaks about the Dendro reactions may arise before the 2.4 update. Players may also expect to gain some Dendro insight during the Genshin Impact version 2.4 livestream.

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames leaked gameplay in Genshin Impact

In the leaked video below, Genshin Impact's upcoming enemy is on full display. Here, players can find the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames and all its attacks.

ArchonDendroComeHome @__kupukupu__

Abyss Lector : Fathomless Flames Gameplay



Gameplay is recorded in Enkanomiya



Shenhe shown here should be C3 or above (Known because the Q lasts for longer than it does C0



Source : Waffel



#genshinleaks (Genshin Leaks Spoiler)Abyss Lector : Fathomless Flames GameplayGameplay is recorded in EnkanomiyaShenhe shown here should be C3 or above (Known because the Q lasts for longer than it does C0Source : Waffel (Genshin Leaks Spoiler)Abyss Lector : Fathomless Flames GameplayGameplay is recorded in EnkanomiyaShenhe shown here should be C3 or above (Known because the Q lasts for longer than it does C0Source : Waffel#genshinleaks https://t.co/bYIGyOCrzK

Like the current sibling enemy, Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning, the Pyro Abyss Lector will be a stationary foe in Genshin Impact. It will also use mage-like attacks, mostly fireball projectiles and flames that spawn from the ground.

Some of the Pyro Abyss Lector's attacks will inflict characters with the brand of the abyssal flame. This brand will explode after a short time, causing the whole party to take plenty of damage.

After dealing enough damage to the Pyro Abyss Lector, it will grow a Pyro shield. Genshin Impact players will defeat the enemy by breaking this shield, which may be much easier with characters like Kokomi or Mona.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK

A monster of the Abyss Order who sings of the warmth of the dark flames.



⚬ STC / ( enemy leak )

Impact Abyss Lector: Fathomless FlameA monster of the Abyss Order who sings of the warmth of the dark flames.⚬ STC / ( enemy leak ) #Genshin Impact #Genshin Abyss Lector: Fathomless FlameA monster of the Abyss Order who sings of the warmth of the dark flames.⚬ STC / ( enemy leak )#GenshinImpact #Genshin https://t.co/JggtwA4aP1

The new Pyro Abyss Lector is expected to appear in the final floors of the Spiral Abyss. Endgame players will need to know how to handle the enemy to get max stars.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.4 is set to be released on 5 January 2021. After about a month, players may get to see this new Abyss enemy alongside the upcoming Dendro reactions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul