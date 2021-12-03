Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: New Dendro elemental reactions and Pyro Abyss Lector gameplay revealed

Leaks from the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta continue to surface, having now revealed Dendro's reactions as well as a new Abyssal enemy.
Genshin Impact players have had little interaction with the Dendro element thus far. Apart from some Slimes and Samachurls, Dendro has been absent from the game.
However, two new elemental reactions have been found in version 2.4, likely based on Dendro. While players learn these new reactions in the next update, a new Abyss Lector may also provide a good challenge.
Genshin Impact leakers reveal Dendro reactions in version 2.4
There are currently no Dendro characters in Genshin Impact, with none being predicted for version 2.4 either. Despite this, the next update may introduce Dendro's reactions with other elements.
According to leaks, Overgrow and Overdose will be two Dendro-based reactions starting in Genshin Impact 2.4. Dendro and Pyro already cause the Burning reaction, so players are left to speculate between the remaining elements that create these effects.
Many players are speculating that Dendro and Hydro will create the Overgrow reaction, since plants "grow" with water. Meanwhile, Overdose will probably happen when either Cryo or Electro mixes with Dendro.
Geo and Anemo create Crystallize and Swirl, respectively, in every reaction thus far. Genshin Impact could do something new though, as there's no telling whether these elements will create a unique reaction with Dendro.
More leaks about the Dendro reactions may arise before the 2.4 update. Players may also expect to gain some Dendro insight during the Genshin Impact version 2.4 livestream.
Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames leaked gameplay in Genshin Impact
In the leaked video below, Genshin Impact's upcoming enemy is on full display. Here, players can find the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames and all its attacks.
Like the current sibling enemy, Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning, the Pyro Abyss Lector will be a stationary foe in Genshin Impact. It will also use mage-like attacks, mostly fireball projectiles and flames that spawn from the ground.
Some of the Pyro Abyss Lector's attacks will inflict characters with the brand of the abyssal flame. This brand will explode after a short time, causing the whole party to take plenty of damage.
After dealing enough damage to the Pyro Abyss Lector, it will grow a Pyro shield. Genshin Impact players will defeat the enemy by breaking this shield, which may be much easier with characters like Kokomi or Mona.
The new Pyro Abyss Lector is expected to appear in the final floors of the Spiral Abyss. Endgame players will need to know how to handle the enemy to get max stars.
Genshin Impact 2.4 is set to be released on 5 January 2021. After about a month, players may get to see this new Abyss enemy alongside the upcoming Dendro reactions.