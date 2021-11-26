Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss enemies and Ley Line disorders leaked

Genshin Impact leaks have recently revealed the Ley Line disorders and enemies that will appear in the 2.4 Spiral Abyss.

The enemies in the Abyssal Moon Spire change every so often, usually with a major update. Thanks to leakers, Genshin Impact players can expect some changes when the Spiral Abyss resets for version 2.4. The enemies in the last two floors will be different, as will the Ley Line disorders.

Spiral Abyss enemies leaked for Genshin Impact 2.4

According to leaks, the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.4 will have different enemies on floors 11 and 12. For these two floors, gamers can find the full enemy lineups as well as their spawn order in the two tweets below:

Evidently, every chamber in Floors 11 and 12 will be different in the next version. Some of the more notable changes include the Hypostasis enemies being replaced with a Thunder Manifestation in 11-3. The Maguu Kenki in 12-2 is also being replaced. Instead, gamers will find a different world boss, the Pyro Primo Geovishap.

Most significantly, gamers may find a new enemy, the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, in 12-1 and 12-3. Other Abyss Lectors and Heralds will also be present in Floor 12, but Fathomless Flames will provide a new challenge to endgame players.

Ley Line disorders in the 2.4 Spiral Abyss

As per usual, the Ley Line disorders are set to change once the next major update is released. Each floor in the Abyssal Moon Spire has a unique disorder, buffing the characters, enemies, or both. The Genshin Impact 2.4 Ley Line disorders are summarized below:

Floor 9: A Plasma Field will gradually expand in the domain. Party members in the field will be struck by Electro every five seconds.

Floor 10: Each challenge will feature a Leader enemy and its Attendants. The Attendants will work to heal the Leader and increase their physical and elemental resistance.

Floor 11: Party members' normal attack damage is increased by 50%.

Floor 12: Some enemies will have 50% extra physical and elemental resistance. When they take normal attack damage, these resistances lower by 7%, up to 70% total. Their resistances will reset every 20 seconds.

As Genshin Impact players battle through the 2.4 Abyssal Moon Spire, these Ley Line disorders may change the way players approach their enemies. Floor 9 will make players cautious about their character's location, while Floor 10 will encourage players to get rid of the weaker Attendants early on. For Floors 11 and 12, normal attacks will be especially useful.

With the new Spiral Abyss challenges, Genshin Impact players will have a new and unique opportunity to clear as many of the Floors as possible. Some may find the 2.4 Spiral Abyss more challenging than the current edition, while others may get all 36 stars for the first time.

