How often does the Abyssal Moon Spire reset in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, the Abyssal Moon Spire provides one of the toughest challenges released thus far.

Once players reach Adventure Rank 20, they can access Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. There are eight standard floors that remain unchanged, and floors 9-12 constitute the Abyssal Moon Spire. This part of the Spiral Abyss resets every so often, implementing new challenges and offering free Primogems among other rewards.

Abyssal Moon Spire reset times in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Abyssal Moon Spire resets approximately every two weeks. On the first and sixteenth of every month, the reset takes place. Gamers can then challenge the last four floors of the Spiral Abyss for updated rewards.

Players can challenge the Abyssal Moon Spire as many times as they'd like. So, if a player fails to fully clear a floor, they can try again to complete what they missed. Thankfully, players don't need to fully clear a floor in one run to get all the rewards.

Many Genshin Impact players have made it a goal to get all 36 stars in the Spiral Abyss. Gamers have just two weeks to do so before the Spire resets, and because of some limitations, this is especially difficult.

Genshin Impact players can't eat food in the Spiral Abyss. So, no external buffs are available to improve a character's ATK or CRIT Rate/Damage. More importantly, gamers have to be careful with their characters' health, as there's no option to heal or revive them with food.

Genshin Impact sometimes changes the enemies that players face in the Abyssal Moon Spire. Consequently, players must regularly change their strategies to complete the floors.

Abyssal Moon Spire rewards

Unlike the first eight floors of the Spiral Abyss, the Abyssal Moon Spire's rewards reset every two weeks. Each floor of the Abyssal Moon Spire rewards players with up to 150 Primogems. More specifically, players get 50 Primogems for every three stars they earn on a floor.

In addition to Primogems, Genshin Impact players may also earn Mora, level-up books, weapon enhancement materials, and free artifacts.

