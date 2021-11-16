5 best Genshin Impact characters (4-stars) in November 2021

Genshin Impact constantly adds new playable characters, offering players more options for team setups and gameplay combos.
As of version 2.2, Genshin Impact now has 21 4-star characters. The 5-star units are generally more powerful, but there are a few 4-stars who are exceptional. Although just about any character is viable with the right build, this list compiles the very best 4-star combat characters in Genshin Impact.
Top 5 4-star characters in Genshin Impact
5) Diona
Among 4-star utility characters, Diona is one of the best. She provides both shields and healing to keep her party safe. Moreover, with her passive talent, Drunkard's Farce, Diona's Elemental Burst can debuff enemies.
Diona becomes especially powerful at constellation six. With this ability, her Elemental Burst AoE provides extra healing to more wounded characters. Meanwhile, characters with over 50% health get an incredible Elemental Mastery bonus of 200.
4) Fischl
In Genshin Impact, Fischl is an easy-to-use 4-star character with great single-target sub-DPS. As players build her, they essentially build her bird, Oz.
Players can simply use Fischl to deploy Oz with either her skill or burst, then swap to other characters. While the active character attacks, Oz backs them up with heavy-hitting Electro attacks.
3) Xiangling
The Genshin Impact community has appreciated Xiangling more and more as the game has progressed. Xiangling's abilities are simple, but very powerful.
With her Elemental Skill, Xiangling summons Guoba, who hits surprisingly hard despite being difficult to use without crowd control. Meanwhile, her Elemental Burst is incredible, dealing plenty of off-field Pyro damage. With this ability, Xiangling is a go-to sub-DPS character, helping Melt, Vaporize, and Overload teams.
2) Xingqiu
As one of the best sub-DPS characters in the game, Xingqiu takes second place among 4-stars. Xingqiu provides great single-target, off-field damage with his Elemental Burst. The poet is therefore a key player in most Vaporize teams with Hu Tao, Diluc, or Yoimiya.
Xingqiu's best-in-slot weapon is also a 4-star, making him accessible to all players. With the Sacrificial Sword, Xingqiu has great burst uptime. Xingqiu players should prioritize his burst and try to keep it available as much as possible.
1) Bennett
Though his abilities may not be very exciting, Bennett is undoubtedly one of the very best characters in Genshin Impact, and the best among 4-stars. Bennett is a good healer, but more importantly, a team buffer.
Just by building Bennett with a high base attack, players can capitalize on his Elemental Burst to get huge attack buffs for other characters. Thanks to this buff, Bennett is as great today as he was when he was first released.
Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.